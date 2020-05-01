Game of Thrones and The Fall actor B.J. Hogg dies at 65

B.J. Hogg, a Northern Irish actor whose credits included the high-profile TV dramas Game of Thrones and The Fall, has died at 65, BBC News reported Thursday. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Hogg portrayed Addam Marbrand, a bannerman of House Lannister, in the first season of HBO's hit fantasy series, and appeared in the first and third seasons of the crime drama The Fall. He also had small parts in the films City of Ember and Hunger.

Many U.K. viewers, however, know Hogg best from the long-running BBC Northern Ireland comedy series Give My Head Peace. He starred as Big Mervyn on the show for 20 years, and recently joined the cast for the stage tour.

Hogg also played a central part in the 1996 short film Dance Lexie Dance, which was nominated for an Oscar.

Born in Lisburn in 1955, Hogg began his career as a musician touring the U.K. and Ireland. He also had extensive theater experience, performing in venues such as London's Royal Court and the National Theatre of Belarus in Minsk.

"He was such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor," Geoff Stanton, Hogg's agent, told BBC News. "His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them. He was just one of the nicest people I know, or knew — he is going to be such a loss."

Tim McGarry, a member of the Hole in the Wall Gang, the comedy team behind Give My Head Peace, said he was "shocked and heartbroken" by Hogg's death.

"Everybody associated with #GiveMyHeadPeace is shocked and heartbroken by the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague BJ Hogg," he tweeted. "We've lost a member of the family. Thanks for all the laughs BJ."

Related content: