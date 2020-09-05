Bindi Irwin posts tribute to dad Steve Irwin on anniversary of his death: 'Always in my heart'

Bindi Irwin shared a moving tribute to her late father Steve Irwin on the 14th anniversary of his death.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star posted a childhood photo of herself with her dad on social media, writing, "You're always in my heart." Irwin, a wildlife expert and star of the TV series The Crocodile Hunter, was killed on Sept. 4, 2006 during a diving expedition in Australia's Great Barrier Reef, at age 44.

Irwin's widow Terri also posted a tribute to her late husband, noting that this year marks the same amount of time since Irwin's death as the couple were married. "This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she wrote. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

Bindi has frequently paid tribute to her father since his death, including during her wedding ceremony. “Where we got married was such a special place to dad,” she told PEOPLE of the garden at the Australia Zoo where she and Powell wed. “It’s a beautiful little area where he had filmed for many years. It felt really wonderful and just meant to be.”