Bindi Irwin posts tribute to dad Steve Irwin on anniversary of his death: 'Always in my heart'
Bindi Irwin shared a moving tribute to her late father Steve Irwin on the 14th anniversary of his death.
The Crikey! It's the Irwins star posted a childhood photo of herself with her dad on social media, writing, "You're always in my heart." Irwin, a wildlife expert and star of the TV series The Crocodile Hunter, was killed on Sept. 4, 2006 during a diving expedition in Australia's Great Barrier Reef, at age 44.
Irwin's widow Terri also posted a tribute to her late husband, noting that this year marks the same amount of time since Irwin's death as the couple were married. "This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she wrote. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”
Bindi Irwin announced last month that she is expecting a child, Steve's first grandchild, with her husband Chandler Powell. The couple tied the knot in March, after announcing their engagement last July. "While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud," Terri wrote on Twitter after Bindi announced her pregnancy.
Bindi has frequently paid tribute to her father since his death, including during her wedding ceremony. “Where we got married was such a special place to dad,” she told PEOPLE of the garden at the Australia Zoo where she and Powell wed. “It’s a beautiful little area where he had filmed for many years. It felt really wonderful and just meant to be.”
Related content:
Comments