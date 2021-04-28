Watch Pose star Billy Porter win $100k on Star Search and leave host Ed McMahon hanging

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Many future stars graced the stage of Star Search, the Ed McMahon-hosted talent show, back in the day. Those names include Billy Porter.

The Pose Emmy winner got a major throwback this week to the time he won $100,000 on the show and accidentally left McMahon hanging when he was announced as the winner.

Jimmy Kimmel brought up "the real version of Star Search," not the reboot of the 2000s, during his interview with Porter on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday. He meant the original one where McMahon "disinterestingly introduced these talented young people."

Justin Timberlake, Kevin James, Rosie O'Donnell, and Dave Chappelle were some of the contestants at the time. "Britney Spears was on my episode as a little child," Porter noted. He filmed the episode in 1991 and it aired in 1992.

Kimmel screened a clip of Porter winning that big prize and called out the actor for ignoring McMahon after shaking hands with his fellow finalist. "I didn't know he was coming in! I didn't know!" Porter said with a laugh.

Porter thanked Star Search for giving him the money to fix the gaps in his teeth, but he admitted he wasn't great with money at the time.

"After taxes, it was $44[k], and then I didn't have a financial person to talk me through it. I'm from the hood, so I didn't know what to do," he said. "I should've bought an apartment in midtown. I didn't know that was what you were supposed to do with your money, so it just sat in the bank. And I got my teeth fixed because I had gaps in between all my teeth. I was trying to be a movie star, so I was like, 'Well let me fix these teeth, these holy teeth!'"

Watch the video above.

Pose returns with its third and final season Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: