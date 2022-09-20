Billy Eichner, Paul Rudd revive Billy on the Street for Bros: 'I'm sorry I'm not Florence Pugh!'
Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has returned to sass more people (yes, "for a f---ing camera") with a new special edition of his beloved comedy series Billy on the Street.
Eichner brought along "famous and beloved straight man" Paul Rudd for the mini revival, which essentially plays as a (nonetheless hilarious) three-minute promotional spot for his upcoming romantic comedy. Still, there's lots of yelling, Rudd literally picking up a man on a street corner, and innocent New Yorkers turning down the actor's request that they buy a ticket on opening day ("I'm sorry I'm not Florence Pugh!" he squeals at one unlucky woman).
Later, Eichner recruits a gaggle of lesbians and spars with a man who asks him if rapper Playboi Carti is in the film (no). After he challenges Eichner to name a Playboi Carti song, the host retorts by demanding he "name one song by Barbra Streisand, bitch!"
The new "episode" arrives just weeks after Eichner revealed that he'd never reboot the show that made him a star as a regular series.
"I might revive it for a special occasion, but the TV series is done," Eichner told Variety. "I will never do it again in any regular fashion. I have no desire to be a 44-year-old man running around the streets all year long screaming at people."
Bros is in theaters on Sept. 30. Watch the new Billy on the Street episode with Rudd above.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
- Renée Zellweger 'loved the joke' of Billy Eichner naming a fake gay app after her in Bros
- Billy Eichner got emotional filming Bros gay rom-com scenes 'the way Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan' did
- Billy Eichner 'actively pursued' Symone for her Bros role after seeing her talents on RuPaul's Drag Race
- Billy Eichner's LGBTQ+ cast shatters rom-com history in Bros trailer: 'Love is love… that is bulls---!'
|type
|
|rating
Comments