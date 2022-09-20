Billy Eichner, Paul Rudd revive Billy on the Street for Bros: 'I'm sorry I'm not Florence Pugh!'

... no, Elena wasn't in it.
By Joey Nolfi September 20, 2022 at 01:53 PM EDT
Billy on the Street

Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has returned to sass more people (yes, "for a f---ing camera") with a new special edition of his beloved comedy series Billy on the Street.

Eichner brought along "famous and beloved straight man" Paul Rudd for the mini revival, which essentially plays as a (nonetheless hilarious) three-minute promotional spot for his upcoming romantic comedy. Still, there's lots of yelling, Rudd literally picking up a man on a street corner, and innocent New Yorkers turning down the actor's request that they buy a ticket on opening day ("I'm sorry I'm not Florence Pugh!" he squeals at one unlucky woman).

Later, Eichner recruits a gaggle of lesbians and spars with a man who asks him if rapper Playboi Carti is in the film (no). After he challenges Eichner to name a Playboi Carti song, the host retorts by demanding he "name one song by Barbra Streisand, bitch!"

Paul Rudd and Billy Eichner revive 'Billy on the Street' with lesbians for 'Bros.'
| Credit: Billy Eichner/Twitter

The new "episode" arrives just weeks after Eichner revealed that he'd never reboot the show that made him a star as a regular series.

"I might revive it for a special occasion, but the TV series is done," Eichner told Variety. "I will never do it again in any regular fashion. I have no desire to be a 44-year-old man running around the streets all year long screaming at people."

Billy Eichner revives 'Billy on the Street' for 'Bros.'
| Credit: Billy Eichner/Twitter

Bros is in theaters on Sept. 30. Watch the new Billy on the Street episode with Rudd above.

