Billions to end with season 7 as Showtime plots spin-offs

The show's ending arrives as the network maps out numerous spin-offs of the high finance drama.

A billion can go a long way, but Billions' bank account has run dry.

Showtime announced that the network's caustic drama about high finance will end with its upcoming seventh season, which will premiere August 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

It was previously announced that Damian Lewis, who departed the series at the end of season 5, would return for six of season 7's 12 episodes. He'll join Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, and Maggie Siff for a season where "the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

That sounds fitting considering Showtime plans to expand the series into a number of spin-offs, including ones titled Millions and Trillions, that could potentially expand the action from New York City to cities like Miami and London.

"Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of [creators] Brian [Koppelman] and David [Levien]," said Chris McCarthy, Paramount president and CEO, in a statement. "This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise."

Speaking with EW following season 5, Koppelman teased that he and Levien had the ending already mapped out. "We do understand the way in which we will eventually end the show. But we're not there yet," he said. Speaking to Lewis' departure and Stoll's emergence as "heartland billionaire" Mike Prince, he added, "And we think that this whole situation presents the opportunity for a lot of storytelling that's compelling to us. We're still completely engaged with these characters and this story and this world. And so while we know what the end game would be, we don't feel like we're there right now."

Billions' seventh and final season premieres first on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Aug. 11 before airing on Showtime on Sunday, Aug. 13.

