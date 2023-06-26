Get a first look at Damian Lewis' return in the final season of Billions

Power, wealth, and high-stakes drama are heading toward an epic conclusion as the final season of Billions approaches.

EW has your first glimpse at what's ahead with exclusive images from the upcoming season 7, including the highly anticipated return of Damian Lewis as bad-boy finance bro Bobby "Axe" Axelrod.

In one shot, he's seen taking a nighttime meeting with Mike "Wags" Wagner (David Costabile), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff). Lewis, who departed the series at the end of season 5, will return for six of the final season's 12 episodes.

Damian Lewis, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, and Maggie Siff on 'Billions' Damian Lewis, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, and Maggie Siff on 'Billions' | Credit: Patrick Harbron/SHOWTIME

Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) is also looking quite chipper, while Corey Stoll's "good billionaire" Michael Prince — Axe's rival — is on the campaign trail in his run for president. And it appears that things with his estranged wife, Andy (Piper Perabo), are going well, as she stands with him hand in hand at one campaign stop. But if we've learned anything from the world of these billionaires, and Prince's world especially, it's that things aren't always what they seem.

Paul Giamatti on 'Billions' Paul Giamatti on 'Billions' | Credit: Patrick Harbron/SHOWTIME

Corey Stoll and Piper Perabo on 'Billions' Corey Stoll and Piper Perabo on 'Billions' | Credit: Patrick Harbron/SHOWTIME

Billions season 7 premieres Aug. 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime and Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

