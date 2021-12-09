New teams form, new wars begin in Billions season 6 trailer

Billions Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It looks like Chuck has a new axe to grind on Billions.

Following the shocking season 5 finale, which saw the game-changing exit of original star Damian Lewis, EW has your exclusive look at the latest season 6 trailer. With Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) taking over Axe Capital, everyone from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) to Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) must adjust to the new world order. But one man especially has his eyes on Prince.

"When I get big game in my sights, I can't lower my rifle," Chuck (Paul Giamatti) says with a devilish grin.

"Billions season 6 really does have all the stuff you love about the tone and ensemble and feel," co-creator Brian Koppelman told EW recently. "It is a Billions season, but it is structured differently; it's the next evolution of the show. But the characters are still set. All the characters still have their own needs, desires, wants, and those needs, desires, wants might very well come into conflict with other characters on the show."

Billions returns to Showtime on Jan. 23. Watch the new trailer above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: