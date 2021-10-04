Showtime sets Billions season 6 premiere date, drops new trailer

Showtime has announced the wait for season 6 of Billions will be a short one.

Immediately after the season 5 finale aired (you can read all about it in our recap and post-mortem with its creators), the premium cable network announced that the sixth season of the drama will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The network also dropped a heart-pounding new trailer offering a sneak peek at the upcoming direction of the show.

Season 6 will pick up -- spoiler alert -- following the exit of Damian Lewis' Axe. As the dust clears, Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) is in Axe's place, forcing Paul Giamatti's Chuck to "develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Maggie Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever-shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules," read a logline from the network.

The announcement also revealed that Daniel Breaker, who plays Michael Prince's chief of staff, Scooter, will be a series regular in the new season.