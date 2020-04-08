Billions type TV Show network Showtime

"You ever get tired of working for a living?" Axe (Damian Lewis) asks his righthand man, to which Wags (David Costabile) responds, "Every damn day, but I've got a nasty addiction called money, so I do what I do."

And Billions continues to do what it does best in the new season 5 trailer, which EW is exclusively debuting above.

With the end of season 4 finding foes-turned-friends Axe and Chuck (Paul Giamatti) reverting back to foes, albeit without the other knowing, a new war begins. The high-stakes battle now includes Corey Stoll's Michael Prince, a small-town business titan, who comes into Axe's orbit, causing sparks to fly. Seeing this, Chuck tries to use Prince to his advantage.

Billions creators David Levien and Brian Koppelman previously told EW that they've been pursuing Stoll since the show began in 2016, with the House of Cards alum admitting with a laugh, "Frankly, I was holding out for something a bit more exciting in terms of the role." Added Levien: “We were able to write a character for him that is smart, aggressive, and charismatic, all the things that he’s built to play."

“From our very first scene, we’re sparring,” Stoll says of Prince and Axe’s dynamic. “He has that same competitive streak as Axe, but it’s tempered with this drive to do good. There’s a lot of conflict between Prince and other characters, but stronger than that is the fight within himself to reconcile being a capitalist and a good person.”

Julianna Margulies and Frank Grillo join Stoll as new additions for season 5, which begins airing May 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first seven episodes will air as planned, with the remaining five to come later in the year. Until then, also check out the exclusive key art below.

