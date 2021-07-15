Billions is back! The Axe and Prince showdown continues in first look at long-awaited return

Get ready for the war to continue on Billions.

It's been over a year since season 5 of the hit Showtime series was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the remaining five episodes are set to premiere Sept. 5, and EW has your exclusive first look at the return.

The initial seven installments introduced Corey Stoll (House of Cards) as Michael Prince, a billionaire who looks at this world through the perspective of an impact investor, and, more importantly, an immediate rival to Axe (Damian Lewis). And the two titans of industry pick right back up where they left off in the above clip.

"You can look as long and as hard as you want at my life, past and present, but there's nothing there for you to chew on," Prince tells Axe, who fires back, "You sure? When a man's bluffing he looks a guy right in the eye."

Billions Credit: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

In sharing the new teaser, co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien add, "We're excited to be back with Billions and resume the battle between Bobby Axelrod and rival billionaire Michael Prince."

"Damian is so game and from our very first scene we're sparring," Stoll told EW last year ahead of his debut. "It's an interesting challenge coming onto a show that's in its fifth season now and everybody knows their characters so well and the writers know the actors well enough to write towards them, so there's this comfortability that everyone has. I felt lucky that people helped me get onboard quickly. But one of the things that I've keyed into on this show is how everybody is very competitive and every scene is a power struggle — but the characters are happy warriors, there is this joy that almost all of the characters take in the fight. And having Damian to play against has been just a lot of fun."

Good thing, because the fun will continue as Stoll has been tapped to return as a series regular in the already-ordered sixth season.

