The season, which teases stakes that "grow from Wall Street to the world," arrives on Paramount+ and Showtime in August.

Axe is back for one last showdown.

Damian Lewis, who departed Billions at the end of its fifth season, is front and center in the first trailer for the Showtime hit's seventh and final season, which arrives on the heels of first-look photos of the fan-favorite character's return shared exclusively by EW.

"You can't escape your enemies, because I'm back now," he intones at the clip's outset. "And I'm wide awake."

Lewis, as we've previously reported, will appear in just six of the season's 12 episodes, but it appears his shadow will linger even when he's not around. "Bobby Axelrod making moves I never saw coming!" exclaims David Costabile's Wags, who's been missing his partner in crime.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Paul Giamatti's Chuck Rhoades promises to "hold the rich and powerful and criminal accountable for their actions no matter the cost." Juxtapose that claim against Corey Stoll's "good billionaire" Michael Prince hitting the campaign trail on his run for president and you can see why the season's synopsis teases that the "stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

Damian Lewis, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, and Maggie Siff on 'Billions' Damian Lewis, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, and Maggie Siff on 'Billions' | Credit: Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME

Billions season 7 premieres Aug. 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime and Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Watch the trailer above.

