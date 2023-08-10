Corey Stoll tells EW that Michael Prince is steadfast in his belief that he's one of the good ones.

Prince moves up his presidential campaign in Billions season 7 premiere clip

Corey Stoll as Michael "Mike" Prince in BILLIONS, "Tower of London". Photo Credit: Patrick Harbron/SHOWTIME.

Billions is going out with bang — but not before exploring a very ambitious presidential campaign.

In an exclusive clip from the seventh and final season's premiere episode, Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) reveals to Wendy (Maggie Siff) that he's ready to run for president not in 2028, but in 2024. It's an aggressive tactic perhaps pulled from the same skillset that made him a billionaire. And one that clearly surprises Wendy.

"I'm going to do things differently," Prince promises in the clip.

In an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Stoll told EW that his approach to playing Prince — the so-called "good billionaire" who ousted Axe (Damian Lewis) from his position at Axe Capital and assumes he'll be the future POTUS — hasn't changed much since he initially took on the role in season 5. Stoll believes that Prince truly thinks, with all of his will, that he's a force for good in the world — hence the run for president, a position where he believes he can do the most good. "I've always been sincere in that belief, in that motivation, and I think in any way that he diverges from that is a function of his blinders," Stoll tells EW.

Prince is just as sincere in his beliefs: "I'm announcing on my own timeline. I'm going to run and win," he tells a bewildered Wendy, who he is trying to recruit onto his campaign to help expose those blinders, in the clip above.

We're bound to see a different side of Prince throughout the season. Those closest to him — like Wendy, who's clearly put off by Prince's assumptions about her desire to join his campaign and his need to announce so soon — will start to wonder just how Prince would wield his power should he actually make it to the Oval Office. "Like anyone who has ambitions of great power and has access to great power," Stoll says, Prince is a man who occasionally gets into the weeds when pursuing that power.

Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades in BILLIONS, "Tower of London". Photo Credit: Christopher T. Saunders/SHOWTIME. Maggie Siff | Credit: Christopher T. Saunders/SHOWTIME

As we gear up for season 7, we have several questions. Will Prince's rush to get elected in 2024 lead to his downfall? Will Axe or Chuck (Paul Giamatti) thwart his attempts? And what will his getting into politics mean for the future of Michael Prince Capital?

Season 7 of Billions premieres Aug. 11th on Paramount+ with Showtime and on Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

