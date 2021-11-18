Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to host Saturday Night Live in December

Eilish will pull double duty as both host and musical guest, while Rudd is set to join the coveted Five-Timers Club.

Saturday Night Live is ready to wrap up 2021.

NBC announced the lineup for SNL's final two episodes of the year on Thursday, two back-to-back shows that will close out December.

First up, Billie Eilish will pull double duty as both the host and musical guest for the Dec. 11 episode. Eilish has performed on the show once before in 2019, but this is her first time stepping into the host role. It also continues this season's streak of first-timers: Ever since Owen Wilson hosted the season 47 premiere back in October, the show has exclusively tapped first-time hosts, including Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majors, and this week's host, Simu Liu.

After Eilish, Ghostbusters:Afterlife star and recent People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive honoree Paul Rudd will host the Dec. 18 episode, with Charli XCX as musical guest. Rudd is no stranger to the Studio 8H stage. He'll be joining the coveted Five-Timers Club, after previously hosting in 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2019. (And, since it's the last show of the year, expect more than a few cameos. It's probably a safe bet that at least a few Five-Timers will pop up to welcome Rudd to the club.)

SNL Credit: Rob Kim/FilmMagic; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Liu, the star of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will host this week's episode, along with first-time musical guest Saweetie.

