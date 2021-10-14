Two years later, Billie Eilish had her chance to get even.

Two years later, Billie Eilish finally had the opportunity to get even with Jimmy Kimmel.

During Eilish's appearance on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new album Happier Than Ever, the talk show host brought up the singer's bucket list she'd written back in 2014. But Kimmel made a slight error, saying Eilish was 14 at the time she wrote it when she was actually 12. The conversation gave Eilish a chance to bring up the pair's infamous 2019 interview, where Kimmel quizzed her on pop culture references that were popular back in 1984.

"Wait, really quick — do you remember last time I was here and you made me look a little stupid?" Eilish asked. "I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn't know anything."

The two then rehashed the outcome of the interview, which went viral as people called out the young singer for not being familiar with the iconic band Van Halen. (And caused bassist Wolfgang Van Halen to weigh in against the trolls with his own tweet.)

Although Kimmel told her he didn't intend to make her look stupid on purpose and Eilish told him that she didn't really care about all the reactions, the Grammy winner couldn't help but get her revenge — or at least attempt to get her revenge. She tried to turn the tables on Kimmel by quizzing the 53-year-old host on pop culture references that he might not know but ended up not being able to think of anything in the moment.

Still, Kimmel got a little comeuppance in the end, as one of Eilish's bucket list items included "punch someone."

"I think you should punch me, because I'm probably the strongest person here," Kimmel said, inviting her to take a hit at his chest which she gamely accepted.

