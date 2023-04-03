Welcome to Derry is the planned prequel co-produced by Andy Muschietti, who directed the 2017 and 2019 It films.

Not It: Bill Skarsgård 'not currently involved' in Pennywise prequel, offers advice to next clown

In a recent interview, It and It: Chapter Two star Bill Skarsgård was asked a Pennywise for his thoughts on donning the devilish clown makeup for the upcoming prequel Welcome to Derry.

Skarsgård revealed he has no involvement in it but offered his advice for the next actor to terrorize kids from sidewalk gutters.

IT Stephen King Bill Skarsgard Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in 'It' | Credit: Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.

"As of now, I'm not currently involved with it," Skarsgård said of the Pennywise prequel on Jake's Takes. "If someone else gets to do it, my advice would be: Do it your own. Make it your own. Have fun with it. What I found pleasurable about that character is how abstract he was."

Skarsgård highly recommended reading Stephen King's "cocaine-binged book" on which the 2017 film and its 2019 sequel were based.

"There's so so many tantrums and abstractions that you can kind of sit and decipher and that's what I did with the character," the John Wick: Chapter 4 actor said. "The book is really a gift in that way. So if someone would take it on, just go through the book and find all the clues. They're so out there that you can kind of make your own conclusions to them."

Welcome to Derry, the working title for the prequel, will be based on King's 1986 horror novel, which first introduced the evil simply known as "It" that terrorizes the small town of Derry, Maine.

The prequel will expand upon director Andy Muschietti's most recent movie adaptations, with Muschietti and his sister Barbara, who produced both It films, developing Welcome to Derry with Wonder Woman writer and It: Chapter Two co-producer Jason Fuchs.

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara," King said of the prequel. "Red balloons all around!"

Welcome to Derry will air on HBO Max.