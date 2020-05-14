No, this isn't Groundhog Day, though we are all repeating quarantine over and over.

Bill Murray does Jimmy Kimmel interview from his bathtub: 'I'm in that funny moment'

Bill Murray is going through a "funny moment" right now, which is incredibly relatable in the age of shelter-in-place orders. Jimmy Kimmel called up his guest over video chat, hoping to "shake us out of this pandemic doldrum." What he got was Murray sitting in his bathtub, almost like his Groundhog Day scene, minus the killer toaster.

It feels appropriate on one level: we are all collectively repeating quarantine over and over and over again on an endless loop. Maybe this is our Groundhog Day.

And, yes, Murray did fill it up with water and bubbles. "I’m drawing my tub now, and I’m having a little difficulty because getting the right temperature is always a problem for me,” he told Kimmel in a totally normal manner because this is the new normal. “For the purposes of today, it’s kind of a celebration. Because I haven’t seen you in a while, I thought a bubble bath would be appropriate. But you know how it is with bubbles, you can’t snap your fingers and make them. They just come when they come."

The Ghostbusters veteran then offered quarantine advice to bored viewers that ranged from searching for insect infestations to at-home haircuts. "I cut my own hair,” he said. “I do it myself. And it looks better than... I mean, it needs a little cleaning up."

