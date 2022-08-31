The Big Sky: Deadly Trails trailer (say that 3x fast) is here.

Seems like there's never a quiet day in big sky country.

At least not on ABC there isn't. EW has your first look at the trailer for season 3 of Big Sky, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails.

The new name isn't exaggerating. The trailer features a missing backpacker, sending Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) into the wilderness to investigate.

There, they encounter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire), the head of a family backcountry outfitter business who seems to have a suspicious number of connections to missing persons cases.

Big Sky - Season 3 Official Trailer - ABC Unlisted Credit: ABC

We've seen plenty of hairy situations in Helena, Montana, in the first two seasons, but season 3 looks like it ups the ante with bodies landing on the hoods of cars, blood dripping from a cave, and a hiker careening over the edge of a cliff.

While some of the show's most familiar faces (and antagonists) have gone to the great beyond (see: Ronald and the Legarski brothers), it's time to welcome a new cadre of characters. Ackles returns upgraded to a series regular, after making his debut in the season 2 finale as good ol' Texas boy, Beau Arlen.

Then there's McEntire, who's congenial matriarch undoubtably has more than a few secrets of her own.

But we have no doubt with Dewell and Hoyt on the case, the mystery will be solved (albeit with a lot of bumps along the way).

Though creator David E. Kelley is still an executive producer, Elwood Reid returns as showrunner.

Watch the trailer above for more. Big Sky returns to ABC on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: