The crime drama thriller starring Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury will be back for more.

Big Sky is coming back for more.

On Tuesday, ABC announced it had renewed the drama for a second season. Based on the The Highway book series by C.J. Box and helmed by David E. Kelley, the crime drama thriller stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell, respectively, who join forces to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover more girls have disappeared in the area, they relentlessly pursue the the killer before another woman becomes a victim.

BIG SKY Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury on 'Big Sky' | Credit: Darko Sikman/ABC

Big Sky shocked viewers in its pilot episode when it killed off Ryan Phillippe's character Cody Hoyt, a troubled former cop who was married to Jenny (Winnick) and ran a private detective agency with his partner Cassie (Bunbury).

"I've been with this project since the inception and we kept playing with 'When does Cody die?'" executive producer Ross Fineman revealed during the show's PaleyFest LA panel. "For awhile there, it was actually in the second script, and there was a great cliffhanger, which I can't remember at the moment, at the end of the first script."

With those kind of surprises coming so early in its first season, who knows what a second season has in store for fans.

Big Sky airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

