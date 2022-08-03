"In the untamed wilderness, you never know what's gonna be coming around the bend."

Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire

The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular.

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21.

A promo promising a fresh installment of murderous intrigue unveiled the news — and it's narrated by none other than Reba McEntire.

The crime drama from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) follows Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), her former partner undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) as they try to maintain order in Helena, Mont., with their investigative skills.

As the two embark on a backcountry trip with outfitter Sunny Barnes (McEntire), they're thrown into their most challenging mystery yet.

With no one to trust and danger lurking at every turn, the third season offers plenty of suspense and thrills. As McEntire's Sunny warns, "In the untamed wilderness, you never know what's gonna be coming around the bend."

News that McEntire was joining the cast came in March with a press release describing her character as "successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers," per a character description. Jensen Ackles' addition as the new sheriff came at the conclusion of season 2.

