Big Sky welcomes Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker to the country jamboree

Is this Big Sky or the CMAs?

EW has your first look at country music artists Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett as they join the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails this Wednesday. The singers join country superstar Reba McEntire, who is currently starring as mama bear matriarch Sunny Barnes on the ABC drama.

The episode, titled "Come Get Me," continues to track what has been dubbed the "Bleeding Heart Murder Case." When shocking evidence surfaces, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Beau (Jensen Ackles) team up with Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) to make a breakthrough in the case. Meanwhile, Buck (Rex Linn) struggles with a moral quandary, leading to cracks in his and Sunny's (McEntire) marriage.

BIG SKY: DEADLY TRAILS Lyle Lovett in 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails' | Credit: ABC/Michael Moriatis

Lovett joins the show as Tex, an expert tracker with a quiet menace that lurks beneath his gentleman-cowboy exterior. His gift for music only makes him more deadly.

For his part, Rucker will play Possum, a hired gun who prefers to work at night (hence the namesake) and has partnered up with Tex on a job.

BIG SKY: DEADLY TRAILS Darius Rucker in 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails' | Credit: ABC/Michael Moriatis

As far as music is concerned, fans can expect Lovett to pick up a guitar, though the verdict is still out on Rucker. Much like McEntire, the characters are at least a little inspired by the actors portraying them. "There's a lot of this in Reba herself," showrunner Elwood Reid previously told EW. "She's a mama bear that you don't cross. She's got a little bit of an edge to her, and she's got some darkness to her. But if you squint and you look through the lens of Big Sky, you can justify some of the stuff she's going to be doing. It's Reba; she has that smile and you can't help but like her, even when she's doing some pretty nasty things."

We'll see just how nasty she can get when Big Sky airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: