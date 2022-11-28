The voice actors behind Big Mouth

Maya Rudolph (as Connie the Hormone Monstress)

Even with a catalog as deep and varied as Maya Rudolph's, Connie the Hormone Monstress is an absolute legend. Rudolph took the concept and made it her own, going from gut-bustingly funny to searingly honest in the blink of an eye — and winning a couple of Emmys for it along the way. As Jessi's guide out of girlhood, Connie has a memorable, hair-tossing entrance (on the day of Jessi's first period) that was both funny and shockingly accurate in its expression of the rocky road every teenage girl must take. Note: it's worth tuning in to hear Rudolph's way of turning common words ("buh-bble bath") into brand new (and somehow naughty) ones.