The voice actors behind Big Mouth
Judy Blume books not included, Netflix's Big Mouth is hands-down (pants down?) the most horrifyingly accurate portrayal of puberty we've ever encountered. And with seven Emmy noms and two wins (both for Maya Rudolph's voice acting), much of the world seems to agree. The brainchild of comedian Nick Kroll (along with co-producers Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett), this Netflix animated series personifies puberty through the arrival of "hormone monsters," being ultra-horny Virgils to Bridgeton Middle School's adolescent (and equally aroused) Dantes, desperate for guidance in this "very special time" in a young person's life. The resulting show is fearless when it comes to discussing every bodily function and humiliating hormonal moment you can possibly remember (or repress in your subconscious).
And did we mention it's ridiculously hilarious? Seeded with stellar comedic talent (and cameos galore), Big Mouth is more educational than health class, more healing than a therapy session, and more embarrassing than your pimpliest yearbook photo. Watching it allows you to relive the awkward years while also feeling eternally grateful that it's over. And while we love hearing that some parents watch this show with their kids to facilitate those necessary (and tough) birds/bees conversations, we're not quite brave enough to go there — yet. In the meantime, here are just some of the voices behind the excruciatingly adolescent characters of Big Mouth.
Nick Kroll (as Nick Birch)
Co-creator, writer, and Man of 1,000 Voices, Nick Kroll plays Nick Birch, a diminutive 12-year-old suburbanite who, at the series beginning, hasn't hit puberty yet (unlike his best friend, Andrew). In addition to playing this charming late-bloomer with an exceptionally large forehead, Kroll also voices a rogues' gallery of main and supporting characters, including: domineering middle schooler Lola Skumpy, Nick's hormone monster Maury, the Statue of Liberty, a smack-talking ladybug, a literal tampon, Picasso's ghost, and, of course, Coach Steve. And that list, in a nutshell, pretty much sums up the kind of creative chaos Big Mouth excels at.
John Mulaney (as Andrew Glouberman)
Playing friends on screen and in real life, the chemistry between John Mulaney (as Nick's best bud Andrew Glouberman) and Nick Kroll comes naturally. This isn't their first rodeo: the pair has worked together before, notably hitting Broadway with their two-man show, Oh, Hello! While Nick's character is a late-bloomer, Andrew is, well, fully bloomed, spending a lot of time dealing with an overactive imagination, out-of-control hormones, and a favorite new pastime called… masturbation. Andrew and Nick explore many of the awkward aspects of adolescence together, from the "am I gay?" question to fight-club style throwdowns, and while Andrew sometimes sounds a bit more like a cranky old man than a 13-year-old boy, this only makes it funnier.
Jessi Klein (as Jessi Glaser)
As Jessi Glaser, SNL and Inside Amy Schumer writer Jessi Klein provides the crucial female perspective on puberty. Whether delving into memorable/horrible events like getting your first period (while wearing white shorts) or kissing a boy you're not sure you actually like, Klein approaches these topics with all of the humor (and gravitas) they deserve. Her deadpan blend of hilarity and sincerity creates the perfect balance to do the subjects justice, bringing a deft touch to traumatic situations (see above), and making her journey from girl to woman (facilitated by Maya Rudolph's killer hormone monstress) truly groundbreaking television.
Ayo Edebiri (as Missy Foreman-Greenwald)
Now probably best known for her breakthrough role as chef Sydney on The Bear, Ayo Edebiri took over the role of Missy from Jenny Slate near the end of season four after the producers acknowledged they had erred in hiring a white actress (Slate) to voice a biracial character. Edebiri doesn't just step into the role, however, she deepens it, making perhaps the show's most compelling coming-of-age arc out of the uber-awkward, nerdy, striving Missy as she transforms into a more confident, self-aware person. And the fact she does it without losing any of Missy's silly sweetness? Magic.
Jason Mantzoukas (as Jay Bilzerian)
With his distinctively goofy/gravelly voice, Jason Mantzoukas plays the confused, slightly tragic, bisexual magician Jay Bilzerian. Jay has a lot on his plate: horrible parents, bullying brothers, the mockery of his peers, you get the picture. It's no wonder his pillow is his best friend (and, uh, lover). His habit of sexually harassing everybody (plus his violent streak) puts him in bad guy territory, though later in the series, Nick's family takes him in, where he experiences actual meals instead of food scraps for the first time. And in the midst of that character storm is Mantzoukas, whose ability to mix bluster and fear perfectly expresses the turmoil going on in poor Jay's brain.
Andrew Rannells (as Matthew MacDell)
Matthew MacDell, the "school anchorman," (he does the morning announcements like a gossip segment) is Big Mouth's one-man Greek chorus, summing things up with his quicksilver intensity. Playing an over-the-top, high-energy, and (at first) the school's only openly gay kid who lives for drama, Andrew Rannells' clear-as-a-bell voice takes center stage — which is really no surprise, seeing as he's kind of a big deal (to say the least) on Broadway.
Fred Armisen (as Elliot Birch)
We all knew a dad like Nick's growing up — an endless source of over-sharing embarrassment. And was there ever a more perfect person to play this guileless, sweetly demented role than Fred Armisen? We think not. Armisen has said that the voice of Elliot Birch was inspired by Henry Winkler, which we can totally hear (now that he's mentioned it). Luckily, Armisen also voices other supporting parts in Big Mouth (including but not limited to the ghost of Antonin Scalia), because you can never have too much Fred.
Richard Kind (as Marty Glouberman)
He had us at "helllllooo!?" Richard Kind's instantly recognizable voice conveys so much feeling it's a bit… uncanny. Kind's expertise at playing characters who are equal parts sweet, slightly exasperated, and terribly nervous makes his role as Marty Glouberman a stroke of casting genius, sounding like the kind of guy who's always just about to knock a lamp off the table. As Andrew's dad (and the world's #1 scallop fan), Kind brings big Curb Your Enthusiasm energy to Big Mouth, usually at the expense of his — to put it in Marty's own words — "pervert" son Andrew.
Maya Rudolph (as Connie the Hormone Monstress)
Even with a catalog as deep and varied as Maya Rudolph's, Connie the Hormone Monstress is an absolute legend. Rudolph took the concept and made it her own, going from gut-bustingly funny to searingly honest in the blink of an eye — and winning a couple of Emmys for it along the way. As Jessi's guide out of girlhood, Connie has a memorable, hair-tossing entrance (on the day of Jessi's first period) that was both funny and shockingly accurate in its expression of the rocky road every teenage girl must take. Note: it's worth tuning in to hear Rudolph's way of turning common words ("buh-bble bath") into brand new (and somehow naughty) ones.
Thandiwe Newton (as Mona the Hormone Monstress)
As Missy's hormone monstress, Mona is a brassy, brazen bridge to adulthood. Bringing a slinky twist to the character without sacrificing an ounce of her strength, Thandiwe Newton makes the most of her rich British accent and haughty, fiery delivery (emphasized by Mona's lighter-flicking habit). As the perfect backup for unsure Missy, Mona is a true scene-stealer. If anyone can help a nerdy, awkward middle school kid with a heart of gold find her feminine force, the amazing Newton can.
David Thewlis (as the Shame Wizard)
Nothing less than a classically trained, massively respected, award-winning British actor could be trusted to play the Shame Wizard, something all of us have to deal with — but especially middle school kids. David Thewlis takes his job seriously, imbuing the Shame Wizard with all of the gravity, horror, humor, and, well… ickiness the role demands.
Jordan Peele (as the Ghost of Duke Ellington)
Jordan Peele does a bunch of small but memorable roles on Big Mouth, in particular, plenty of ghosts (Duke Ellington, Freddie Mercury, Prince, etc). Could this be because he's one of the premiere horror directors of our time? Hmmm. He also plays more, you know, alive characters, too, like Missy's dad Cyrus Byrus and her Grandma Foreman, bringing a gentle weirdo flair to roles that are a bit of a callback to his Key & Peele days.
Pamela Adlon (as Sonya the Love Bug)
Bringing her one-of-a-kind, tough-but-sweet pipes to season five as Jessi's "love bug" Sonya, Pamela Adlon is a voice acting veteran, earning a Primetime Emmy in 2002 for her role as Bobby on Mike Judge's classic King of the Hill.
Keke Palmer (as Rochelle the Hate Worm)
Keke Palmer's mile-a-minute delivery is perfect for Rochelle, Missy's "hate worm" (the one with the cute eyebrow piercing). Coming in hot, Palmer brings her peppery wit and sarcastic humor to the role, one that seems tailor-made for her signature sweet-n-sour voice.
