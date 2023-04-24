After eight seasons, 689 masturbation jokes (that's a real figure), and countless tiny talking penises (not exactly a real figure), Netflix's bawdy animated coming-of-age comedy Big Mouth will come to an end.

The streamer announced today that the Emmy-winning hit created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett was renewed for its seventh and eighth seasons, with the eighth to serve as its final.

BIG MOUTH Nick Kroll as Nick Birch (left) and Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monster on 'Big Mouth' | Credit: NETFLIX

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like 'Yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end,'" Kroll said in a release.

Inspired by Kroll and Goldberg's childhood, Big Mouth follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season 6 launched last October, while seasons 7 and 8 will premiere in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, Big Mouth won two, in 2020 and 2021, both for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Maya Rudolph's Connie the Hormone Monster. (The show's greatest contribution is arguably Rudolph's reading of the words "Bubble bath.")

In March 2022, a spin-off, Human Resources, premiered on Netflix. Though that show will come to a close at the end of season two, launching later this year, Netflix says the characters and stories from Human Resources will flow into the final seasons of Big Mouth.

With its final season, Big Mouth will officially become Netflix's longest running series, outside of Kids & Family programming.

"Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity," said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. "We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion."

