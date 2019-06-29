The look of Lies: Style Hunter, Big Little Lies edition

They may be moneyed and beautiful, but the women of Big Little Lies aren’t immune to looking a hot mess sometimes. “These women’s closets reflect the emotions and turmoil in their lives,” says costume designer Alix Friedberg.

That said, their disheveled is still pretty stylish. Spiraling after the death of her husband, Celeste (Nicole Kidman) wraps herself in cashmere, wears sneakers, and “is all about taking care of her boys,” says Friedberg. A depressed Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) trades in her colorful boho season 1 style for more subdued knits and vintage tees. Meanwhile, Jane (Shailene Woodley) is getting her groove back: “She’s more confident, and you can see it in her style and new haircut,” Friedberg says. “She’s moved closer to the ocean and is embracing that Monterey surf vibe.”

One look that hasn’t changed? Madeline’s (Reese Witherspoon). “She doesn’t like anyone to see through her veneer of perfection,” says Friedberg. “She’s always very floral and feminine and accessorized.”