New Big Little Lies photos show the Monterey Five back in action

Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie are back to face the music following the explosive season 1 finale that binds them all together in season 2.
By Piya Sinha-Roy
April 29, 2019 at 04:21 PM EDT

A pensive Celeste

Season 2 of Big Little Lies is going to be a particularly emotional rollercoaster for Nicole Kidman’s Celeste Wright following the death of her abusive husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) in the explosive season 1 finale that binds the five ladies together. Furthermore, Celeste’s mother-in-law Mary Louise Wright (played by the formidable Meryl Streep) will come to town to find answers as to what really happened to her son.

Binding friendship

Celeste and Madeline Martha MacKenzie (Reese Witherspoon) firmly grasp Shailene Woodley’s Jane Chapman as the ladies deal with the aftermath of Perry Wright’s death together. 

Mysterious Bonnie

Ever elusive in the first season until the final moments, Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz) will find herself in the spotlight this season after giving Perry that fatal push down the stairs. 

A new dawn for Jane

After living with the trauma of past abuse she suffered at the hands of Perry, a weight has been lifted for Jane (Shailene Woodley) and her son after his death and season 2 might even see her find new love. 

A calmer Renata?

High-strung Renata Klein (Laura Dern) may have been at odds with the ladies of Monterey last season as she discovered her daughter was being bullied at school, but as they come together in friendship, will she be able to rein in her outbursts? (For the sake of viewers, we hope not!)

Meryl, Meryl, Meryl

As if the cast of Big Little Lies wasn’t starry enough, enter three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, Perry’s mother who comes to Monterey. As she moves into Celeste and Perry’s home and spends time with her grandsons, she’s also looking to uncover the real cause of her son’s death. Will the Monterey Five be able to handle her inquisition? 

Ocean-view plotting

In previously released stills, we see Celeste, Madeline, Renata, and Jane catching up with coffee and an idyllic view as the scenic California coastline plays a key role alongside the star-studded cast. 

The Monterey Five

Things are tense for Jane, Bonnie, Celeste, Renata, and Madeline as investigations continue into the death of Perry. Will they continue to protect each other and the secret that binds them, or will someone betray the sisterhood? 

Madeline vs. Bonnie

Tensions have always been frayed between Madeline and her ex-husband Nathan Carlson’s new wife Bonnie, but after Perry’s death, the dynamic between the two is likely to shift. 

The Meryl inquisition

As if dealing with the terrible secret behind her husband’s death isn’t a big enough burden for Celeste, she finds herself under the hawk-like watch of her mother-in-law Mary Louise. 

