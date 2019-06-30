Big Little Lies Beauty Hunter: Breaking down the makeup of Monterey

Picture-perfect
In the second season of Big Little Lies, the moms of Otter Bay don’t let a little murder and scandal get in the way of their beauty routines. Says hair department head Jose Zamora: “These women are put together.” Adds makeup department head Michelle Radow: “There’s this little competitive world with the mothers at the school, so you’ll see more makeup.”
Pretty in pink
“Madeline loves to match her lip to her handbag to her shoe,” says Reese Witherspoon’s makeup artist, Molly Stern. The goal? To look “pulled together even when she was falling apart.”
Elizabeth Arden Moisturizing Lipstick in Pink Punch, $27 (elizabetharden.com)
In the shadows
Makeup is part of Renata’s armor. “She’s always impeccable from head to toe,” says Laura Dern’s makeup artist, Simone Siegl. “I decided to have her in full makeup at all times.”
Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Disco Dust, $88 (tomford.com)
Skin deep
Nicole Kidman’s longtime makeup artist, Angela Levin, didn’t load up on products — she cites sunblock and skin perfector as the keys to Celeste’s “elegant and effortless” look.
Dior Capture Totale Dreamskin Advanced, $150 (dior.com)
Back to basics
“Bonnie is struggling emotionally, so she wears minimal makeup,” says Miho Suzuki, Zoë Kravitz’s makeup artist, who skipped eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick — but kept Bonnie’s lips soft.
Caudalie Lip Conditioner, $12 (caudalie.com)