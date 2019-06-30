Big Little Lies Beauty Hunter: Breaking down the makeup of Monterey

By Clarissa Cruz
June 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT

Picture-perfect

Jennifer Clasen/HBO

In the second season of Big Little Lies, the moms of Otter Bay don’t let a little murder and scandal get in the way of their beauty routines. Says hair department head Jose Zamora: “These women are put together.” Adds makeup department head Michelle Radow: “There’s this little competitive world with the mothers at the school, so you’ll see more makeup.”

Pretty in pink

HBO; Elizabeth Arden

“Madeline loves to match her lip to her handbag to her shoe,” says Reese Witherspoon’s makeup artist, Molly Stern. The goal? To look “pulled together even when she was falling apart.”

Elizabeth Arden Moisturizing Lipstick in Pink Punch, $27 (elizabetharden.com)

In the shadows

Jennifer Clasen/HBO; Tom Ford

Makeup is part of Renata’s armor. “She’s always impeccable from head to toe,” says Laura Dern’s makeup artist, Simone Siegl. “I decided to have her in full makeup at all times.”

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Disco Dust, $88 (tomford.com)

Skin deep

Jennifer Clasen/HBO; Dior

Nicole Kidman’s longtime makeup artist, Angela Levin, didn’t load up on products — she cites sunblock and skin perfector as the keys to Celeste’s “elegant and effortless” look.

Dior Capture Totale Dreamskin Advanced, $150 (dior.com)

Back to basics

HBO; CAUDALIE

“Bonnie is struggling emotionally, so she wears minimal makeup,” says Miho Suzuki, Zoë Kravitz’s makeup artist, who skipped eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick — but kept Bonnie’s lips soft.

Caudalie Lip Conditioner, $12 (caudalie.com)

