Big Hero 6 The Series to end with season 3: Cast look back on their favorite moments

Big Hero 6 The Series will not return for a fourth season, EW has learned exclusively.

The Disney XD animated spin-off to the 2014 Big Hero 6 movie will now officially end with its season 3 finale, which will air on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes premiere on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. The series will continue to air on Disney Channels around the world, and the first two seasons are currently available on the Disney+ streaming platform.

What is now the series finale will consist of the music-filled "Krei-oke Night," in which Krei enlists Big Hero 6 to launch his new karaoke machine, and "The Mascot Upshot," in which Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) sees an opportunity to defeat the mascots when they decide to add a member to their family.

Potter and cast mates Scott Adsit (Baymax), Jamie Chung (Go Go), Khary Payton (Wasabi), Genesis Rodriguez (Honey Lemon), and Brooks Whelan (Fred) gathered for a final Zoom to reminisce about their time making the show.

For Potter, the show was "representative of so many voices," as he said in the Zoom (shown above). "It was cool to see all of that represented on screen."

Big Hero 6 The Series, which premiered in 2017, continued the adventures of tech genius Hiro, his compassionate robot Baymax, and their San Fransokyo friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go, and Fred after the original Walt Disney Animation movie. Maya Rudolph also voiced the role of Hiro's Aunt Cass.

Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi serve as executive producers.