Julie Chen Moonves wants an all-winners season of Big Brother

Season 24 of Big Brother is finally in full swing. The latest installment features 16 new players battling each other and their own dignity as they deal with cutthroat competitions, robot-hurled insults, and ridiculous themed unitards in their dogged pursuit of the $750,000 prize.

Whoever emerges victorious will join an illustrious group of champions — some of whom earned epic status by dissing the jury to their faces before voting, staging their own funeral, or… using their winnings to fund an oxycodone ring. But when are we going to have a season that finally pits winner against winner to see who is truly the best of the best?

Back in 2020, Survivor staged its Winners at War season, bringing back 20 champions from the past to fight it out for a record $2 million prize. While an all-winners season was a concept that host Jeff Probst resisted for years out of fears that they wouldn't be able to get enough top-tier winners back, hefty guarantees to some of the most famous faces (along with a pool of 38 champions) ensured a strong turnout, and the installment proved to be one of the franchise's finest.

Which gets us wondering: When is Big Brother finally going to stage an all-winners battle royal? EW recently interviewed 12 former Big Brother champs, and when asked whether they would return to the show, folks like Derrick Levasseur, Jun Song, Rachel Reilly, Cody Calafiore, and Xavier Prather each specifically mentioned an all-winners season as being the thing that would get them back in the house.

So what does the host think about embarking on an all-winners season? Unlike Probst and Survivor, Julie Chen Moonves not only doesn't have any reservations about the idea, she has been pitching it to producers!

"I've been asking for the same thing!" Chen Moonves says. "Can you imagine? From Eddie from season 1 when it was a completely different game… That's when the public voted people out. So I would love to see that, where everyone has been in the winner's seat."

One potential hurdle is that some of the former Big Brother champions now have expanding families, which makes it harder for them to take three months off. So they have come up with a solution: Instead of three months, why not three weeks? The idea is to have a fall or winter run, much like a shortened Celebrity Big Brother season, with twice-a-week evictions. If that would be the only way to get some of the most famous winners back, is that something Chen Moonves would endorse?

"I love that!" the host says. "They are celebrities. They are celebrities for being on the show and being winners. Why not do a shortened one? I love that idea."

Big Brother fans would no doubt also love the idea of an extra cycle of BB added to their annual calendars, while the spouses of Big Brother fans might not be as thrilled with the possibility (and I speak from experience on that count). So now that we have the host on board, can we actually make this happen?

"Yes," says Chen Moonves. "I know people."

