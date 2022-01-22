"We all knew exactly why we were there, but no one dared discuss how we arrived on Tatooine."

The Book of Boba Fett (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Force is clearly with Dr. Will Kirby. After major wins on Big Brother season 2 and The Price Is Right, the 49-year-old dermatologist has made another dream come true: scoring a role in the Star Wars franchise. In The Book of Boba Fett, he plays a retired bounty hunter, appearing briefly in the Disney+ series' second episode and returning in the fourth episode, which premiered Jan. 19.

In a galaxy not so far away, Kirby currently serves as the chief medical officer at the aesthetic group LaserAway, which is about to open its 81st clinic. For his latest gig, though, Kirby switched out his scrubs for four custom costumes handcrafted by designer Shawna Trpcic, which she made from Episode II – Attack of the Clones pieces that had been in storage for two decades.

"This was a long, long time coming," Kirby tells EW. "The first movie I ever saw was The Empire Strikes Back, and I was beguiled with Boba Fett. That wide-eyed little boy clutching popcorn in an over-air-conditioned movie theater during a hot Florida summer is really proud of how far he has come. The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy truly helped bring my life full circle."

The Mandalorian spin-off, written by Jon Favreau, began airing in December, with the seven-episode series taking place five years after the events of Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

EW recently spoke with Kirby about his lifelong love of all things Star Wars and his experiences on the Book of Boba Fett set.

Will Kirby Book of Boba Fett Will Kirby in 'The Book of Boba Fett'

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How did you wind up taking part in The Book of Boba Fett?

WILL KIRBY: I don't mean to be cagey, and I knew this question would come up, but I cannot tell you precisely how I became involved in The Book of Boba Fett. I will say that it was all very clandestine, and the actual name of the series was never even uttered once. Not even one time! We all knew exactly why we were there, but no one dared discuss how we arrived on Tatooine.

Can you tell us about your role in the series?

I play a wealthy, handsome, retired bounty hunter who frequents Madam Garsa Fwip's (Jennifer Beals) establishment called Garsa's Sanctuary. It's a gambling hall in Mos Espa.

Lots of people claim to be Star Wars fans. Just how obsessed are you with the franchise?

I've been to Skywalker Ranch. I've met George Lucas. I'm wearing a Tatooine hat right now. And I made Lego Minifigures of my character in The Book of Boba Fett. So, yeah, I think it's safe to say I'm way, way, way into Star Wars!

How was your experience on the show's soundstage?

The StageCraft video wall, also known as the Volume, is one of the most impressive pieces of technology I have ever seen. Basically, every vertical space on the set is a high-definition LED wall which allows the production teams to change the background instantaneously. It's truly revolutionary. When you are there, it's does not seem at all like a soundstage. You are convinced that you are in a cantina in the galaxy's Outer Rim Territories.

Big Brother All-Stars Dream Casting Will Kirby | Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

In what ways did your past experiences in reality TV and medicine influence your time working on the series?

Candidly, my past experiences on unscripted television and in dermatology didn't really influence my time of the set of The Book of Boba Fett in a specific way. That said, previous life events have taught me to always trust my gut and to be prepared for any opportunity that presents itself. Many people spend too much time overanalyzing their potential lucky breaks. They don't focus on that unique opportunity, and they end up missing out on things that could change the trajectory of their lives. Not me. If I see a chance for a unique life experience, I go in with the concentration of a mohel.

You've had a number of titles: Big Brother winner, Price is Right winner, and celebrity dermatologist. Now you're an actor. What's next on your bucket list?

You are clearly patronizing me because we all know I'm not an actor — although I did crush my guest spot on The Young and The Restless! But I don't care at all, as this experience was truly magical for me. I will state that while I have immense respect for those who work in the entertainment industry, actors specifically, and no one loves Star Wars as much as I do, my skill set definitely lies in the medical field. My professional passion is aesthetic dermatology and nothing in the universe, not even the Pyke Syndicate, can stop team LaserAway.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett stream every Wednesday on Disney+.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: