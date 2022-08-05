Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Taylor's epic Big Brother speech

The host weighs in on all the latest drama.

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Taylor's speech, Nicole's exit, everyone wanting to go up on the block, and the season's big showmance. (Also: Be sure to read our exit interview with the evicted Nicole Layog.)

Taylor Hale and Nicole Layog Taylor Hale and Nicole Layog on 'Big Brother' season 24 | Credit: CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Let's start with that epic speech by Taylor before the eviction voting. What did you make of her quoting Rihanna and laying out for Nicole how it all went wrong for her?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I have to admit, I kind of temporarily blanked out after hearing Rihanna was a fan. Is that what she said? If I heard her correctly, she called Nicole a fool and I was like, OUCH! But what do I know? They hugged and were holding hands and seemed genuinely okay with one another.

What was Nicole's fatal flaw in the game?

Getting so close to Daniel and letting him and his emotions take over her game.

Julie, why do people keep WANTING to go on the block, only to get voted out? What is it with these people?

They are way too comfortable in the house and don't talk enough to the other side of the house to get a temperature of what's really happening. They also are getting too cozy in their own echo chamber.

BIG BROTHER Wednesday, August 3 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener on 'BIg Brother' season 24 | Credit: Paramount+

Kyle and Alyssa finally gave in and made their showmance official with a nationally televised makeout session. Did they just sabotage their own games in the process?

I don't think so because they are very unassuming and well liked in their own alliances. They are like the hot comp beast physical threat couple. I am rooting for their relationship to last outside the house!

