Meet the Big Brother season 24 cast

We’ve got the intel and photos of the 16 new contestants fighting for $750,000.

Would you allow yourself to be locked in a house with 15 other strangers for close to three months with cameras broadcasting your every single move to an entire country? Of course not! That's crazy! Who would do such a thing? Well, we will tell you and show you exactly who would do such a thing, because the Big Brother season 24 cast bios and photos are finally here.

In just over 24 hours, 16 new guinea pigs contestants will subject themselves to such a fate when they walk inside the Big Brother house for the 90-minute live premiere on July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Host Julie Chen Moonves has already warned us of new challenges and a new twist that awaits them, as well as a big game-changer on the first eviction night. But now it is time to meet the folks that will be battling for the $750,000 prize.

A hypnotherapist, a chemical processing engineer, a Vegas performer, and someone named Matt "Turner" Turner are among the motley crew that will be inhabiting a network studio built to look like a house that is styled to look like a Palm Springs "BB Motel" this summer. (That is all part of this season's "BB Fest.")

Who will get stuck in a unitard? Who will get Zinged (Zung?) hardest by the Zingbot? And, most importantly of all, will a dominant alliance (à la the Cookout and the Committee) once again steamroll through the house, or we will get some actual back-and-forth competition? Check out the bios and photos for the new cast below and make your early winner pick for Big Brother season 24.

Big Brother Season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Alyssa Snider

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing rep

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)

Age: 31

Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.

Occupation: Content designer

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Brittany Hoopes

Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Daniel Durston

Age: 35

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas performer

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Indy Santos

Age: 31

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Jasmine Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Terry, Miss.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)

Age: 24

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.

Occupation: Assistant football coach

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)

Age: 29

Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah

Occupation: Unemployed

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)

Age: 28

Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Chemical processing engineer

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Matt "Turner" Turner

Age: 23

Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.

Current City: New Bedford, Mass.

Occupation: Thrift store owner

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Michael Bruner

Age: 28

Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.

Current City: Rochester, Minn.

Occupation: Attorney

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Monte Taylor

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)

Age: 41

Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Private chef

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Paloma Aguilar

Age: 22

Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.

Occupation: Interior designer

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor Hale

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Occupation: Personal stylist

Big Brother season 24 Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Terrance Higgins

Age: 47

Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bus operator

Make sure to read our pre-season Q&A with host Julie Chen Moonves as well as our Big Brother winners series below.

