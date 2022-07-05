Meet the Big Brother season 24 cast

We’ve got the intel and photos of the 16 new contestants fighting for $750,000.
By Dalton Ross July 05, 2022 at 03:00 PM EDT
Big Brother

Would you allow yourself to be locked in a house with 15 other strangers for close to three months with cameras broadcasting your every single move to an entire country? Of course not! That's crazy! Who would do such a thing? Well, we will tell you and show you exactly who would do such a thing, because the Big Brother season 24 cast bios and photos are finally here.

In just over 24 hours, 16 new guinea pigs contestants will subject themselves to such a fate when they walk inside the Big Brother house for the 90-minute live premiere on July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Host Julie Chen Moonves has already warned us of new challenges and a new twist that awaits them, as well as a big game-changer on the first eviction night. But now it is time to meet the folks that will be battling for the $750,000 prize.

A hypnotherapist, a chemical processing engineer, a Vegas performer, and someone named Matt "Turner" Turner are among the motley crew that will be inhabiting a network studio built to look like a house that is styled to look like a Palm Springs "BB Motel" this summer. (That is all part of this season's "BB Fest.")

Who will get stuck in a unitard? Who will get Zinged (Zung?) hardest by the Zingbot? And, most importantly of all, will a dominant alliance (à la the Cookout and the Committee) once again steamroll through the house, or we will get some actual back-and-forth competition?  Check out the bios and photos for the new cast below and make your early winner pick for Big Brother season 24.

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Alyssa Snider
Age: 24
Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing rep

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)
Age: 31
Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.
Occupation: Content designer

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Brittany Hoopes
Age: 32
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Daniel Durston
Age: 35
Hometown: Ontario, Calif.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas performer

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Indy Santos
Age: 31
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Jasmine Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Terry, Miss.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Entrepreneur

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)
Age: 24
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.
Occupation: Assistant football coach

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)
Age: 29
Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah
Occupation: Unemployed

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)
Age: 28
Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Chemical processing engineer

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Matt "Turner" Turner
Age: 23
Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.
Current City: New Bedford, Mass.
Occupation: Thrift store owner

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Michael Bruner
Age: 28
Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.
Current City: Rochester, Minn.
Occupation: Attorney

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Monte Taylor
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.
Occupation: Personal trainer

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)
Age: 41
Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Occupation: Private chef

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Paloma Aguilar
Age: 22
Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.
Occupation: Interior designer

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor Hale
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Occupation: Personal stylist

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Terrance Higgins
Age: 47
Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bus operator

Make sure to read our pre-season Q&A with host Julie Chen Moonves as well as our Big Brother winners series below.

