Who still sucks their thumb? Who puked at a party? And who got caught passing gas in class?

Lots of embarrassing stuff happens in the Big Brother house. I mean LOTS of embarrassing stuff. In fact, when judged against some of the whoppers that have taken place over the past 24 seasons, this recent HOH ceremony snafu barely registers.

But what about the embarrassing stuff that happens to Big Brother contestants before they even enter the house, when cameras weren't around to broadcast these fantastic foibles to a nationwide audience? That's what we set out to discover when we asked the entire cast of Big Brother season 24 to share the most embarrassing moments of their lives. And share they did!

Sure, there were a few "I don't really get embarrassed" answers (lame!), but plenty of the players certainly came to… well, play. Players like, Joseph Abdin! "When I was younger, we were in a huge parking lot at Disney World and I mistaked [sic] my dad's car for another's car," explains Joseph. "So I got into a stranger's car and my dad just left! I guess he thought I was playing a game or hiding in the trunk."

That's pretty great. But it's about to get even greater: "So I just kind of went home with another family at Disney World." Wait, I'm sorry — you went home with some random family from Disney World?!? That is incredible on so many levels. Maybe more frightening than embarrassing, but still, pretty terrific.

BIG BROTHER Wednesday, MONTH, DAY (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Big Brother Cast. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. The cast of 'Big Brother' season 24 | Credit: CBS

Speaking of frightening and embarrassing, let's check in on Michael Bruner and an embarrassing moment that proves being healthy is sometimes not all it is cracked up to be. "Every morning I take these little fiber pills, little capsules with powder in them," explains Michael. "So I took them, and I'm going about my day, and later on during the day I burped and I burped up all this fiber powder and it just coated the inside of my throat."

DAMN YOU, FIBER! "I'm hacking, I vomited, my body is just trying to get it all out, and I was like 'Really? From a little pill?' And I'm hunched over the sink for like 20 minutes. It was so stupid and kind of embarrassing."

Taylor Hale admits her experience when she tried to throw a roast for her own birthday was more frustrating than embarrassing. "I got thrown this party, and not a single person had a roast written for me," an incredulous Taylor explains. "They were all just fluffy, nice BS things to say."

It is because of this shameful lack of dissing and dismissing from her friends that Taylor is actually looking forward to a Big Brother institution. "So maybe I am ready for Zingbot! I want Zingbot to hurt my feelings because I am like three, four years overdue."

These are all remarkable, but the last example we'll hit you with truly stands apart from the pack. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Terrance "DJ Showtime" Higgins. "I guess I should get it out of the way because it may happen since we're going to be filmed 24-7," a reluctant Terrance admits. "People may or may or may not know I am a bus operator on the south side of Chicago. And when I get really comfortable and really relaxed, I suck my thumb."

Hold on. Stop everything. Stop the season. He sucks his thumb?!? Has this been confirmed, live feeders? Has Terrance been sucking his thumb in the Big Brother house? And, if so, why was Sunday's 2-hour episode not entirely devoted to that?

Regardless, the thumb sucking caught up to Terrance one day on the job… and we don't mean while spinning karaoke versions of Neil Diamond classics. "One day I was at a light and I was sucking my thumb and I looked over and there was a kid in a car looking right at me like 'What are you doing? You're grown!' So just to get that look from a little kid was just a little embarrassing."

While you're waiting for live feed footage of Terrance sucking his thumb in the house, check out the video at the top of the post to learn the most embarrassing stories from the entire Big Brother season 24 cast (and also learn that Turner apparently does not know what is on the other side of New York's George Washington Bridge!). Oh, and also make sure to send the Zingbot any suggestions for good Taylor roasts!

