Meet the Big Brother season 23 cast

We've got the intel and photos of the 16 new contestants doing battle for $500,000.

What kind of people would allow themselves to be locked up in a house for an entire summer with a bunch of strangers and allow every second of their lives to be broadcast to an entire country? We'll tell you. And show you! Because the Big Brother season 23 cast announcement and photos are here!

A professional dancer, forensic scientist, lawyer, phlebotomist, son of a boxing legend, and flight attendant named Champagne (we swear we are not making that last one up) are among the 16 new Houseguests entering the Big Brother doors this summer when season 23 premieres on July 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS. They will battle it out for $500,000 while doing their best to keep as much of their dignity intact as possible — never an easy task on a show that dresses its players up in absurdly themed unitards and forces them to be sprayed by the snot from a giant animatronic squirrel named OTEV.

As executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan told EW, the new victims contestants have a lot of new twists to navigate as they will enter the house in groups of four, with each group immediately competing to become a captain. The four captains will then divide the players into teams for the first month of the season, and if someone from a team wins Head of Household, then that entire team is safe from eviction that week.

This also marks the first season of Big Brother since CBS instituted a new policy requiring that every reality show cast on the network be at least 50 percent people of color, and you can see that diversity on display in the bios and photos below. So without further ado, meet the cast of Big Brother 23, and may God have mercy on their souls.

BIG BROTHER 23 CAST

Alyssa Lopez

Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Swimwear Designer

Fun facts about myself:

I was featured on a Hooters Billboard and Taxi Top.

I have my Drone Aircraft License.

I have my Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Production.

I did gymnastics for 10 years.

I am launching a swimwear line.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Azah Awasum

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Fun facts about myself:

My grandfather was a polygamist with six wives and 47 children. I have over 300 cousins!

My name means "able to make friends."

Avid traveler! Prior to COVID, I visited four countries per year.

Afraid of manholes.

Attended Messianic Jewish school for primary school upbringing.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Brent Champagne

Age: 28

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Cranston, R.I.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Fun facts about myself:

I am a former D1AA Collegiate Athlete. (Injury ended it before it really began.)

I am a former Live Lottery Television Host for Rhode Island Lottery.

I won my very first car, a 2008 Honda Civic, in a Video Making Contest.

I quit my jobs in the summer of 2016 to take a road trip around the United States in that very Honda Civic. Five weeks and 9831.2 miles later, my desire for spontaneous adventure and experiences only grew.

I created and have my own personal fishing website.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Britini D'Angelo

Age: 24

Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

Fun facts about myself:

* In 2019, I won both the Niagara Medal (voted on by the members of the senior class as the individual who represents Niagara University the best) and the Senior Medal (Valedictorian – Perfect 4.0 GPA across 2 Degrees) at Niagara University. I was the first individual in the 162-year history of the university to win both awards in the same year.

* In May, I graduated from Niagara University with my Masters in Early Childhood & Childhood Education, with additional certifications in Special Education 1-6 and Theatre Education K-12!

* In December 2020, I was promoted to the rank of 4th Degree Black Belt in the Chuck Norris System. I am also a three-time world champion at the United Fighting Arts Federation World Championships Tournament.

* I play on a co-ed Bar League Softball team and at 5' 2", I play first and second base. I have to be the shortest first baseman in the history of the league, haha!

* I play four musical instruments (alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, piano, and flute)!

* I did a study abroad trip to London during my undergraduate work at Niagara.

* My friends, family, and doctors say that I dance better than I walk. I have sprained my right and left ankles 11 times a piece, with 15 of those sprains coming from walking.

* I have danced for 19 years in 12 different styles! I have danced for audiences as large as 20,000 at different sporting events! I now am a dance teacher and teach musical theatre and assistant teach tap at a local studio!

* I LOVE purple. All shades. A partial reason why I went to NU was because their color is purple and I could wear purple every day without fearing judgement, haha!

* I have a mini snow globe collection that I started when I was 10 years old! I currently own 173 snow globes!

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Christie Valdiserri

Age: 27

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Professional Dancer

Fun facts about myself:

I've been vegan for 3.5 years and pescatarian for 10!

I went to Penn State University and graduated early!

I have 11 piercings, and 5 of them I did myself lol.

In high school, I made my basketball team learn and perform a dance at our own halftimes. We were called the "2 in 1."

I started my own dance company called Diva Dance out of my parent's basement when I was 15.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Derek Frazier

Age: 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Safety Officer

Fun facts about myself:

I can fall asleep sitting up or standing.

My dad is Smokin' Joe Frazier, the boxer.

I can lift a lot of weight. Bench 315 pounds, deadlift 500 pounds, and back squat 520 pounds.

I went to military boarding school for high school.

I went viral on TikTok once for a video I didn't post.

I know how to box in a boxing ring.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Derek Xiao

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Start-Up Founder

Fun facts about myself:

* I rented a Citi bike to compete in a triathlon in college… and then crashed the bike.

* I was stung by a jellyfish in Thailand and then was later forced to eat the jellyfish.

* I was 1 of 2 Asian guys in my high school graduating class.

* I started a company that ships meal kits by food influencers across the U.S.

* I took hip-hop dance classes in New York.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Brandon "Frenchie" French

Age: 34

Hometown: Camden, Tenn.

Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.

Occupation: Farmer

Fun facts about myself:

At 13, I won the NFL national punt, pass, and kick competition.

We have a two-time grand national champion show bull that lives better than most humans.

I'm a proud member of the NAACP.

I'm prior military.

The only thing that I'm scared of in life is our devil rooster.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Christian Birkenberger

Age: 23

Current City: Harwinton, Conn.

Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

Fun facts about myself:

I can ride a unicyle.

My pupils are two different sizes.

I can do multiple flips.

I've only had one girlfriend.

My favorite food is chicken and waffles.

BIG BROTHER Credit: CBS

Hannah Chaddha

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Graduate Student

Fun facts about myself:

I've always enjoyed school — especially science and math — and I graduated from university at 19 years old.

I'm a competitive hip-hop dancer.

I can hold my breath for over 90 seconds.

I used to be a personal stylist.

My parents are from South Africa and India.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Kyland Young

Age: 29 (will turn 30 on July 13)

Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Account Executive

Fun facts about myself:

I've done two firewalks across coals/embers heated to more than 1,000°F.

I read all the Twilight books (started in high school to have conversations with some senior girls who loved them but finished them all because I got hooked).

I have 4 sisters.

I went to skydiving school.

I'm pretty sure I'm a Jedi, and any day I will be able to move objects using The Force.

My favorite food is popcorn.

I use a fake police badge to skip all the lines at Comic-Con since it's the only place where you can "legally" pretend to be a cop.

I've seen every Best Picture Oscar film of the last 20 years!

I work for an app company that helps students find and win scholarships and other funds to help pay for their education.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Sarah Steagall

Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)

Hometown: Boiling Springs, S.C.

Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.

Occupation: Forensic Scientist

Fun facts about myself:

I had a severe speech impediment and was unable to communicate clearly until I was 7 years old.

I am a horrendous cook. As a chemist, I'm pretty ashamed that I can't figure it out. Even if I follow a recipe, somehow, it always turns out wrong.

I have a crippling phobia of moths/butterflies. I despise them and would kill them off if I could, regardless of the effects on the ecosystem.

I really like to cosplay, and because of that, I've become quite the seamstress. I can also style wigs, make jewelry, and create prop armor/weapons.

Despite being a forensic chemist, I've never seen Dexter or Breaking Bad.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Tiffany Mitchell

Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current City: Detroit, Mich.

Occupation: Phlebotomist

Fun facts about myself:

* I am obsessed with horoscopes.

* I love cats, especially mine, Tiger and Puma

* My favorite color is Tiffany Blue.

* I do voice impersonations of my friends and family.

* I utilize my alter ego.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Travis Long

Age: 22

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant

Fun facts about myself:

I am a published author with books sold on Amazon.

I am (almost) fluent in Spanish from growing up playing soccer and living in Costa Rica.

I gained almost 40 pounds one summer.

I've started multiple businesses since high school and have been sued by massive titans of industry.

I am an absolute prank master — I prank my roommates, friends, and family frequently.

I free dive and spear fish for my dinner multiple times a week.

I have a wall full of sticky notes of quotes and nuggets of knowledge from friends and family and people I've met in my room.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Whitney Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current City: Portland, Ore.

Occupation; Make-Up Artist

Fun facts about myself:

I was named after Whitney Houston, but I can't sing in real life.

My company was nominated for the best in Oregon award only 3 years after I started.

I'm an excellent matchmaker, and even tried getting the tooth fairy and Santa Claus to meet when I was 7 (Mrs. Claus who?).

I can wiggle my nose like a bunny.

I developed my own Tillamook ice cream flavor that you can actually buy in stores (keep an eye out for white chocolate raspberry).

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Xavier Prather

Age: 27

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.

Occupation: Attorney

Fun facts about myself:

I'm a Taurus.

I have 10 siblings.

I was born with a severe clubfoot and had to learn to walk in a cast.

I completed a cross-cultural study abroad in England and Scotland.

I'm not a fan of coffee. I actually made it through all of law school without even so much as a single shot of espresso.

Big Brother Season 23 Credit: CBS

Big Brother season 23 premieres on July 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

