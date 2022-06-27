Rachel Reilly pitches a shortened Best of Big Brother season

The season 13 champ looks back at her time in the house, and makes a pitch for the ultimate showdown.

Leading up to the July 6th season 24 premiere of Big Brother, EW caught up with 10 former U.S. winners from the show with a set of questions designed to have them look back at their time in the house as well what life has been like since leaving it. Our sixth entry is with one of the most recognizable players in the history of the franchise. (Also make sure to check out our Q&As with Eddie McGee, Derrick Levasseur, Jun Song, Dan Gheesling, and Ian Terry.)

Rachel Reilly is a Big Brother icon, and in more ways than one. She was a wrecking ball in competitions, winning six Head of Household comps and two Vetos over her two seasons, and never losing a single endurance competition in her entire Big Brother career. She is part of one of the most famous (or infamous, depending on your view) couples in franchise history, partnering with now-husband Brendan Villegas to form "Brenchel." She uttered what is arguably the show's most famous quote ever when she warned, "Floaters, you better grab a life vest." And, after making the jury on season 12, she won the game the following summer on season 13.

In terms of both entertainment and competition, Rachel has to be considered one of the best to ever appear on Big Brother. As for where she stacks up among the best, that is exactly what Rachel would like to find out. Rather than pitching another All-Stars season, Rachel wants to see a season with all Big Brother's absolute best players ever, and she's willing to be a part of it… under the right conditions.

What would it take to get Rachel — who also competed on three seasons of The Amazing Race and will be appearing this summer along with other Big Brother and Survivor alums on USA's Snake in the Grass — back in the house? In the third interview in our Big Brother winner series, the champ makes her pitch while also looking back at her roller coaster ride on the show.

Big Brother 13 Rachel Reilly on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS via Getty Images

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, give the update as to what you've been up to since last appearing on Big Brother.

RACHEL REILLY: Brendon and I have two kids, one age 6 and another age 1.5. This September is our 10th wedding anniversary. We recently moved to Alabama and have a show coming out this summer with BSpoke TV titled Better with the Brenchels. Brendon is doing a residency at UAB, and I work in casting and unscripted TV.

Besides winning, what is your proudest moment from playing Big Brother?

I feel like my proudest moments were when I was able to challenge myself to keep going even when it was hard, when I was tired emotionally and physically, and when I just wanted to give up, I always kept going! I am also proud of the lessons I learned on the show and how it helped me to grow as a person! AND, of course, meeting my husband ...

What is your biggest regret from your Big Brother experience in terms of anything that happened in the house in any of your seasons?

My biggest regrets from the show ended up being learning experiences and forced me to look inward at myself and helped me to grow as a person and view life and people differently.

What are your thoughts about how you were portrayed on the network episodes of the show?

WOW, 12 years ago is such a long time! I've grown so much as an individual and human since being on the show. I've learned so much about life and myself in 12 years and have evolved into a better human because of my past experiences.

Big Brother All-Stars Dream Casting Rachel Reilly on 'Big Brother' | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

What are your feelings on the Diary Room and the interviews you would do in there?

I LOVE THE DIARY ROOM! I think it's so nice to have DR sessions. They were almost like therapy. I was able to go into them and vent, and also tell my real thoughts about the game and what's going on. They are very helpful! I will say when they said "Give more energy," that's always tricky, because for me more energy also means bigger — haha! — which can come across over the top .... but I'm just trying to make good TV really, haha!

What was it like coming back to regular society after being in the house? Was there culture shock or an adjustment coming back?

It's really hard to go back to regular society after being away in the house. You're fully immersed in this experience and it becomes your real world, so there is definitely an adjustment period for everyone.

Was there ever a point either during the game or after you got out of the house where you regretted going on the show?

You can't play the what if game and you can't play the regrets game. I think we have to learn from mistakes and take things at face value. If something doesn't go how you would have wanted it to go, rather than a regret, it can be a lesson or a way to look at things in a new light.

Whom do you still talk, text, or email with the most from your seasons?

I am actually friendly with most people from my seasons and other seasons as well. I try to keep in touch with most of the people from season 12/13 and enjoy doing life with them! I even keep up with people from seasons I wasn't on... it's called the Big Brother family for a reason! I am obviously closest to my sister Elissa Slater, season 15, and my husband Brendon. Life has changed a lot for all of us in 12 years, but we still remain friendly and enjoy keeping up with each other.

BIG BROTHER -- - Coverage of the first Nomination Ceremony on CBS' BIG BROTHER 13, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured is Rachel Reilly Rachel Reilly on 'Big Brother' | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Do you still watch Big Brother, and, if so, what's your favorite season you were not on and why?

YES, I LOVE BIG BROTHER! I loved seasons 6/7 and recently I liked season 23. The Cookout alliance made history in many ways, and it was fun to watch them outsmart the other players. They stuck together no matter what and made it to the finals! I do not want to see one alliance only dominate in all my Big Brother seasons, but 23 was fun for this reason.

Who's one player from another Big Brother season you wish you could have played with or against and why?

I think the Big Brother fan base would love to see Rachel, Janelle, Danielle Reyes and Vanessa play together. This would be my DREAM COME TRUE! We all would bring a lot of strong female energy and the 4 of us would be a force. I mean, could you imagine the 4 of us together on a show.... we would have all the competitions and game play covered. Maybe we can save that for a "best of" season in the Celebrity Big Brother spot. I think we could all make it happen during a 3-week season (hint… hint, CBS), and for the fun of it throw Dan/Will/Cody and a few others in for us to beat just to make it interesting ;)

If you could make one change to any aspect of Big Brother, what would it be and why?

IDK what I would change... in recent seasons the big alliance and house votes seem to rule the first half of the season, making things predictable. So possibly give us some twists to spice things up. We need to keep the houseguests on their toes make it so it's not in their best interest to vote together and to play together.

What did you do with your prize money from winning the game?

I made my winnings work! Haha! I helped with my hubby's schooling, I bought a house, had 2 babies, invested and saved some of it.

Finally, would you play again if asked?

Let's make that Best of Big Brother season happen in a 3-week shortened version and I'm there. I would love more than anything to play again. It's just hard to take 3 months off of life at this point, but I would try to make it happen because I would love to play again.

