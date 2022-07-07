Julie Chen Moonves answers Big Brother premiere burning questions

Who made the best first impression? We asked the host that and more after the live premiere.

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest activity in the Big Brother house. Here, she comments on events of the live premiere episode and the moves made within. (Also make sure to check out our Big Brother season rankings.)

ENTERTAIMENT WEEKLY: First impressions can be everything in this game. In between the way the contestants entered the house, the competitions, and their video packages, who do you think made either a good positive or negative first impression on the live premiere?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I think Daniel probably made a positive first night impression — winning comps and having an overall nice demeanor. But now the pressure is on. We often see the HOH get drunk with power and it can bring out the worst in people. Let's see how he does.

Daniel dominated in his first two competitions. Was that a smart move to secure his safety in week 1, or a strategic mistake to make himself a target (and potentially make enemies) so early on?

I think it was smart because as it turns out, all bets are off on who can get evicted next week. No one but your HOH and the Backstage Boss are safe. At least not now. Let's see who America saves!

BIG BROTHER 24 Julie Chen | Credit: CBS

What did you make of Pooch's strategy with his Backstage picks in selecting the people who did the worst in the first 3 competitions?

It was a very safe move. Then again, how could he possibly judge anyone so early and try to make strategic moves? But his reasoning didn't really work for the Piercing Tent competitors. We'll see if Brittany can hypnotize America to vote for her to have safety.

You mentioned that the three women (Paloma, Alyssa, Brittany) that got picked to go Backstage cannot be nominated but can be evicted. Any more intel or a tease you can give us on how that will work?

Excellent question. I was wondering the same thing! Lol. We haven't had the meeting yet where they explain that to me. Sorry.

