Summer. When the weather is warm, and the sky is blue, and we spend all our time inside watching reality television anyway so who really cares? Not unlike the Wonder Twins, the hosts of two of summer's biggest guilty pleasures combined addictive trash TV forces on May 13 as Julie Chen Moonves and Arielle Vandenberg went on Clubhouse to announce that Big Brother and Love Island will premiere July 7 on CBS.

Season 23 of Big Brother will kick off that evening with a 90-minute live premiere. Teasing the season, a release from the network says that "Houseguests are in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything." And Julie Chen dropped another hint during the Clubhouse event when she mentioned that season 23 would have something of a vacation theme, and that the Houseguests are "going to be moving into what we are calling the BB Beach Club."

Love Island will immediately follow with its own 90-minute premiere, with CBS noting that the third season "will take place in the sun-drenched Hawaiian Islands with an all-new cast of Islanders looking for love. The ultimate temptation, Casa Armor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples' relationships."

Between the two shows, CBS will be airing nine hours of Big Brother and Love Island a week, and if you are thinking "That's way too much!" then you are definitely reading the wrong article. And if you are thinking "That's not nearly enough!" well, then, first of all, we like the way you think.

But fret not, reality TV junkies, because you actually can waste every single hour of your summer by gluing yourself to the live online Big Brother feeds. And CBS All Access Paramount+ subscribers are being promised "10 hours of exclusive Love Island content, including glimpses into the villa and fiery episodes featuring content too hot for broadcast." (Don't worry, we have no idea what that means either.)

Say goodbye to your family. Ignore your children. Kiss your vaccinated social life goodbye. Resistance is futile! Big Brother and Love Island are coming for your brain cells, and we say… take them. Take them all.

