Big Brother plans to keep live feeds on in America

George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984 told the story of a totalitarian state run by an entity know as Big Brother that employed mass surveillance of its subjects. That mass surveillance angle was the inspiration for the reality TV franchise Big Brother, which not only broadcasts weekly installments of the competition series, but also offers viewers a chance to watch the contestants 24/7 on online live feeds.

Last week, however, Big Brother Canada shocked viewers with its decision to do away with its 24/7 live feeds for its upcoming 11th season, which premieres March 8 on Global. Production is instead shifting to something called Digital Dailies, which, instead of airing live, will be posted throughout the week. Digital Dailies are described as "uncut content from inside the BBCAN house, offering viewers an extended peek into the houseguests' lives."

"This new content offering came together after thoughtful consideration, with us taking a new approach to the BBCAN live feeds by offering an exclusive peek inside the house and moving away from the 24/7 live feeds," said Corus Studios and Corus Entertainment Senior Vice President of Original Content Lisa Godfrey in a statement.

With Big Brother Canada no longer giving viewers a chance to watch big romantic connections and/or blow-ups happening in real time, longtime fans expressed their disappointment all over social media. Others worried that the U.S. version of the show — which has seen several controversial moments from live feeds replayed over and over on Twitter and other platforms — might follow suit and do away with its own round-the-clock coverage on Paramount+.

However, this is one time that U.S. Big Brother fans should not expect the unexpected. According to a source close to production, there are no plans to change the live feed offerings for viewers of the American Big Brother when the show returns for its landmark 25th season this summer.

While controversial comments and actions from the live feed have certainly caused headaches and unflattering headlines for CBS, they've also generated near-constant engagement and social media attention among the fan base. Not only that, but the CBS live feeds have translated to precious Paramount+ subscriptions, acting as a financial boon to a streaming service that's looking to catch up to competitors like Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max.

So, barring any unforeseen circumstances — we know Big Brother loves a twist — it seems fans here in America will still be able to tune in at 2 a.m. to watch players slurp down cereal, put on a facial mask, and, if we're really lucky, snuggle a stuffed owl for 10 minutes straight. (Miss you, Metta World Peace!)

