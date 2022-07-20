Julie Chen Moonves misses the Big Brother key wheel, too

"The suspense was amazing!" says the Big Brother host of the old-school nominations ceremony accessory.

Eight years ago, Big Brother made a terrible mistake.

It was the first nomination of season 16. Yes, there were two Heads of Household, thanks to a "dual HoH" twist — but that wasn't the issue. The real problem was revealed when it came time for Caleb and Frankie to make their first nominations. As soon as they walked up to the dining room table, die-hard Big Brother fans knew something was wrong. Rather than lugging in a giant wheel holding the keys of the houseguests who were safe, Caleb and Frankie each had a little box. Exhibit A:

Big Brother grab The tiny nomination boxes make their debut on 'Big Brother.' | Credit: CBS

What? The Key Wheel was gone! In its place were those silly boxes and the cursed "Memory Wall" screen showing pictures of the nominated houseguests.

The change was completely unexpected and thoroughly catastrophic. Not only did BB fans lose the Key Wheel, we also lost the awesomely ridiculous formality of the ceremony, which always began with the HoH making this somber speech: "This is the nomination ceremony. One of my duties as Head of Household is to nominate two houseguests for eviction. I will pull the first key. That person is safe. That person will pull the next key, and so on and so forth." (Emphasis mine.)

From there, each player would pull a key and announce with the gravity of a Supreme Court judge swearing in the next President, "[Player name], you are safe." The safe player always — always! — would offer a humble, "Thank you" to the HoH before pulling the next key — and so on and so forth! It took about three minutes total, and they were three gloriously silly, suspenseful minutes.

If you've never witnessed a Key Wheel nomination ceremony, skip ahead to the 7-minute mark below and enjoy:

Despite Big Brother fans pleading on Twitter for producers to bring back the Key Wheel, it remains painfully absent. And now, EW can report that Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves is among those fans who yearn for the old-school nominations ceremony. When we told her how much we miss the Key Wheel, she replied with an enthusiastic, "Me too!!!"

"I loved how each houseguest had to pull one key out to reveal who was the next person given safety," Moonves admitted to EW. "It was like getting an invitation to the ball. The suspense was amazing. I loved that whole ceremony."

The Chenbot did not reveal whether she's ever shared her love for the Key Wheel with Big Brother producers — but please know we'll do everything we can to make sure they see this.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: