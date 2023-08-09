But can the Chenbot arch her eyebrow?

Big Brother recently kicked off its landmark 25th season with a bevy of big twists. There was a Time Laser. The house was broken up into a multiverse. Instead of battling on premiere night for Head of Household, the contestants instead competed to not be nominated for eviction. And then, to top it all off, Survivor legend Cirie Fields revealed herself as the game's 17th player — to compete alongside her son Jared.

Overseeing all the madness was the same master of ceremonies that has presided over every wacky wrinkle since the show first burst onto the scene — if you want to call it that — back in the summer of 2000. On a show whose literal motto is expect the unexpected, Julie Chen Moonves has become the ultimate constant presence — more so than any wisecracking insult robot or seasonally morphing, veto-obsessed animatronic.

Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

JCM has seen it all throughout her Big Brother tenure — from when everyone hated her to fielding constant compliments from players as they cast their votes for eviction. It's almost impossible to picture Big Brother without her, much in the same way it is impossible to picture the other long-running CBS reality shows — Survivor and The Amazing Race — without their hosts, Jeff Probst and Phil Keoghan. All three hosts have been steering their shows for more than 20 years.

But what if we activated the diabolical Scramble-verse, and switched up all the longtime CBS reality hosts onto different shows? We asked Chen Moonves which other unscripted network show she'd like to host if given the chance.

"If I didn't host Big Brother and I had to choose another CBS reality show to host," ponders the Chenbot, "I would pick The Amazing Race."

The Amazing Race Phil Keoghan on 'The Amazing Race' | Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS

And why The Amazing Race? "Because you get to travel the world and on someone else's dime. And you get to see so many cultures and try so many different kind of foods and meet new people. That's what I would choose."

Fair enough. The lady makes good points. But if that's the case, Chen Moonves better start working on her eyebrow arch and mat chat skills. As for the other venerable reality competition program she did not choose, Chen Moonves explains, "I wouldn't want Survivor because I'm afraid of bugs and mosquito bites. And it always looks really steamy." (Tough, but fair.)

“I’m the Bandit” – Castaways must get the ball rolling in the right direction at the reward challenge to win a relaxing evening at the sanctuary. Then, with only six castaways left, it is an emotional struggle to decide which castaway will be going home, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Jeff Probst and Lauren Harpe. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. Jeff Probst and Lauren Hapre on 'Survivor 44' | Credit: CBS

While scrambling up the CBS reality hosts would be indeed the biggest twist in reality TV history, expect the faces of the franchises to stay put. Just the way we like it.

To see Chen Moonves mulling over her decision, check out the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: