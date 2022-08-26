The house also weighs on the future of the split house twist.

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in Terrance's sudden emergence, Kyle turning on the Leftovers, Turner picking a side, and the possible return of the split house twist. (Also read our exit interviews with Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Terrence not only wins one of the Head of Households, but then also wins the Veto, stirs the pot between two warring parties, and then becomes part of a brand new alliance called The Afterparty. What got into the guy this week and do you think he can keep it up?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I sure hope so! It's showtime for DJ Showtime!!! Well, we know he's good at skill competitions, so yes, I think he can keep this going. This has definitely changed the dynamics and relationships in the house… not to mention permanently fractured the Leftovers alliance.

Joseph told you he did not respect Kyle's game. What do you make of Kyle's big move to turn on the Leftovers to save his showmance partner?

There's something about the way Kyle betrayed his alliance that bothers me. It came soon after he was wishy-washy about using the POV to save Alyssa when he and Daniel had the veto. It felt more like a move to save himself and his longevity in the game than his showmance or girlfriend.

And what about Turner? He decided to align with a showmance rather than stick with Joseph and the Leftovers. What do you make of that strategic decision?

He essentially broke up the perceived stronger duo when he decided to evict Joseph. Turner probably thinks he can beat Kyle and Alyssa at competitions, and even at winning the jury, than Monte and/or Joseph. It wasn't a bad move on his part to advance his position in the game.

I really enjoyed the split house twist. How do you think it played out and is this something you'd like to see again in future seasons?

I loved it too. It was mayhem and anarchy outside, and business as usual inside. But, in the end, what happened outside will now effect and change the lives, games, and strategy of everyone who stayed inside the house. They had an easy week inside, but now they're going to have to pay for it.

I'd love to see this in future seasons but I'm sure we won't. We'll have something even more twisted.

