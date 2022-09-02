The host weighs in on the fallout from Kyle's imaginary diversity alliance.

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in Kyle dealing with the fallout from his actions, why Michael and Brittany waited to so long to inform the house, the response of Monte, Taylor, and Terrance, and who is now sitting pretty in the game. (Also read our exit interview with Kyle Capener.)

Big Brother Kyle Capener and the cast of 'Big Brother' season 24 | Credit: CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: In his mind, Kyle divided the house up by race, even if that's not what was actually happening in reality. What do you think of what he did and how he is dealing with it now?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: He overthought and overplayed from a paranoid space, in my opinion. He seems to be dealing with it from a place of humility and wanting true redemption. His intention to learn and grow from this experience seems genuine to me. He left a very safe space surrounded by housemates who were willing to listen, speak and forgive. They all told Kyle he was wrong but that they love and forgive him.

What can you say about the way Monte, Taylor, and Terrance handled themselves once learning about this clearly upsetting news?

They all handled it with grace. Although they were all hurt and shocked, none of them allowed their emotions to get the best of them. Monte was particularly level-headed. He also managed to set aside his feelings and examine the timing of being told by Michael and Brittany. He kept his head in the game despite being thrown for a hurtful loop. Terrance was like a dad. He wanted to help Kyle redeem himself. Taylor was very honest, telling him she felt his eviction was the appropriate punishment. I think they all handled it well from all angles.

Big Brother Michael Bruner on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

What do you make of the timing of Michael and Brittany waiting so long to disclose the information about Kyle?

The timing of it feels questionable. It's interesting though, because when Michael first discusses the idea with Brittany of using this information as leverage, she says let's wait and see what happens with the Veto. Yet despite winning the Veto, Michael still moves forward in sharing this information. He flat out says it's to try and keep him and his Big Brochella housemates (Brittany, Taylor and Monte) safe. He adds, and it would be nice as a result to send Kyle out. It looks like, to me, he used this information at a time he had little to lose and a lot to gain. That's how I see the dots connecting.

After the house split and now this explosive and emotional week, who do you think is in the best position to win the game?

The obvious answer would be Michael but perhaps not. Yes, he is a comp BEAST and very clever. But did this last move cost him in the minds of jurors? Will it be considered acceptable at the end of the day? Turner doesn't have knocks against him. His game has been pretty clean, and he's had 2 HOH wins so he's sitting pretty. Monte is liked by all and has been HOH. Terrance had an impressive week when he was HOH, also winning the Veto. That's the beauty of this game. You never can say.

