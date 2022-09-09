Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

The host also weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house.

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all.

Big Brother Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Both Terrance and Michael sprinted out of the house, refusing to give hugs or goodbyes on the way. What do you think about exits like that?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: What I appreciate about those exits is that they are REAL. It's like, "Okay, you don't want me here? Then bye, Felicia!" It's so much better than being a phony and hugging people who just voted to evict you and sometimes lied to you and stabbed you in the back. Keep it real! That said, it makes me nervous because we need that time to set the chairs on set!

Michael set a record for most Veto wins in a season and tied the record for most competition wins. Is that ultimately what did him in?

Yes, I truly believe that is what did him in. It's one thing if you win a few comps here and there, but he was running away with this game. He put a big target on his back by being a comp beast. Everyone was gunning for him by the end… even kind of his closest ally in the game, Brittany.

BIG BROTHER Thursday, September 8 - Jasmine Davis, Kyle Capener, Indy Santos and Joseph Abdin The 'Big Brother' season 24 jury | Credit: CBS

What did you make of Indy, Joseph, and Jasmine's strong reaction to Kyle's admission in the jury house?

I was a little surprised at the level of their anger. They were tougher on him than the people in the house! And he got to control how to tell the story and they were still more upset than the others. But at the end of the day. the jurors were willing to support Kyle and his journey to learn and change. They showed him mercy and grace and that's a good thing. It's what Jesus would do.

Finally, with Michael out of the house, who's the new favorite to win?

Turner is turning out the wins. As he would say, he's Bussin! He's fire. Facts. He went from mid to gas in these last few weeks.

