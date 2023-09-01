Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves reacts to power of invincibility twist
Each week, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest events in the house. Here, she reacts to the power of invincibility being used, Matt confiding in Cirie, Cirie picking up a new ally, and how the host would have fared in a Big Brother classic.
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What do you make of Matt's decision to use the power of invincibility to save Jag, even though he could have sat on it to make sure he was safe himself for another week?
JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I see the logic, because you need as many teammates in the house with you that are possible. If next week anyone NOT aligned with Matt becomes HOH, it's unlikely Matt would be nominated/targeted. Now he has undying loyalty and protection from Jag, who is good at competitions. I think he made the right choice.
In a very risky move, Matt told Cirie he won the power — and told her about Cameron's plan to target Izzy — but it seemed to work in that Cirie now says she wants Matt in her final 3. Is Matt now finding his footing after losing his biggest ally in Reilly?
Matt was starting to float away on an island by himself with Reilly gone and needed to find a group to align with. He found the right group. Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy is a strong block to be with.
On the other side of that new alliance, is Cirie now risking having too many close allies — Jared, Izzy, Felicia, and Matt — that could feel betrayed by her if they end up on the jury?
No one will fault her for picking her son Jared above all others. I believe she will be okay with everyone.
Finally, how long would you have lasted in the Pressure Cooker, Julie?
I would have given Cameron, America, and Mecole a run for their money. I have really good stamina and focus. That's one comp I think I could have won!
