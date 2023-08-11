The host shares her thoughts on which alliance has the upper hand.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on first vote-out of the season

Each week, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest eviction in the house. Here, she reacts to Kirsten's unanimous vote-out, the latest alliances, and the mysteriously disappearing houseguests… and that's not a reference to Luke Valentine, who was booted by production for using a racist slur.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Kirsten was evicted in an unanimous 13-0 vote. What was her undoing? Did she play too fast, too soon?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: She played too hard, too soon. But you can't blame her. She was nominated from day one after losing her competition. Plus, everyone was still getting to know each other so she had to quickly try and secure supporters without knowing personalities.

We have a generational battle shaping up here in the house. Who do you think stands a better chance of running this game: the older folks or the younger ones?

My bet is on the older folks. They are wiser and have more life experience. They won't make hasty decisions.

What can you say about those missing houseguests at the end of the episode and what appeared to be a magic portal in the backyard?

I have no idea where they went and I like to keep it that way! I can't explain it, so I can't spill any secrets. Plus, I like to be entertained like the rest of us and wonder.

