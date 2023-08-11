Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on first vote-out of the season
- TV Show
Each week, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest eviction in the house. Here, she reacts to Kirsten's unanimous vote-out, the latest alliances, and the mysteriously disappearing houseguests… and that's not a reference to Luke Valentine, who was booted by production for using a racist slur.
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Kirsten was evicted in an unanimous 13-0 vote. What was her undoing? Did she play too fast, too soon?
JULIE CHEN MOONVES: She played too hard, too soon. But you can't blame her. She was nominated from day one after losing her competition. Plus, everyone was still getting to know each other so she had to quickly try and secure supporters without knowing personalities.
We have a generational battle shaping up here in the house. Who do you think stands a better chance of running this game: the older folks or the younger ones?
My bet is on the older folks. They are wiser and have more life experience. They won't make hasty decisions.
What can you say about those missing houseguests at the end of the episode and what appeared to be a magic portal in the backyard?
I have no idea where they went and I like to keep it that way! I can't explain it, so I can't spill any secrets. Plus, I like to be entertained like the rest of us and wonder.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Big Brother removes Luke Valentine from game for using a racial slur
- Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves reacts to surprise Cirie Fields twist
- Big Brother adds Survivor legend Cirie Fields to season 25 cast in premiere twist
- The Big Brother houseguests explain why they will win season 25
- Julie Chen Moonves on the juicy Big Brother twist she wants back
- The Big Brother 25 cast speaks
- Meet the cast of Big Brother 25
- Julie Chen Moonves wants her son to host Big Brother 50
- Julie Chen Moonves reveals her favorite Big Brother moment ever
- Julie Chen Moonves addresses her future as Big Brother host
- Julie Chen Moonves on being 'hated' when Big Brother began
Episode Recaps
- Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on first vote-out of the season
- Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish meet lizards and go diving in New Zealand for Men in Kilts season 2
- Prince moves up his presidential campaign in Billions season 7 premiere clip
- Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves explains why she wouldn't host Survivor