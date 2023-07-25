Julie Chen Moonves reveals her favorite Big Brother moment ever

There have been a lot of incredible moments over the first 24 seasons of Big Brother. As our 22,000 word oral history might indicate, we here at EW consider Dan Gheesling's funeral to be the franchise's highpoint.

Others may look at the fiery antics and subsequent subdued singing of Keesha Smith's birthday as the ultimate snapshot.

There's also the time that Dr. Will told his fellow Houseguests how he hated them all equally and warned them that if they didn't immediately vote him out of the game he would throw every competition and do everything in his power to make sure they all went on slop for the rest of the season. Good times!

But none of these rank as the greatest moment in Big Brother for the woman who hosts the show. With the series' landmark season 25 premiering Aug. 2 on CBS, we asked Julie Chen Moonves to name her favorite moment in the history of the show, and it may be time for any and all floaters out there to start reaching for their life vests, because the master of ceremonies lists Rachel Reilly winning season 13 as her top pick.

Why Rachel winning? "Because she won the second time she was cast, and the first time she was cast, she wasn't anywhere near America's favorite Houseguest," Chen Moonves tells EW.

Rachel was an immediate love-her-or-loathe-her personality when she first showed up on Big Brother 12 and entered into an almost immediate showmance with eventual husband Brendon Villegas. "Yes, she had her diehard fans," the host says. "But just as many people loved to dislike her as those who love to love her and root for her."

Julie Chen and former Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly, on BIG BROTHER, Thursday, August 15 (9:00 -- 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Image is a screen grab. Host Julie Chen and former 'Big Brother' winner Rachel Reilly | Credit: CBS via Getty Images

By her return visit on season 13, however, Rachel had established herself as a hardcore competitor whose game even her detractors couldn't help but respect. "I remember that season she won, she turned that ship around," Chen Moonves says. "She had everything working against her. I'm sure she knew what people were probably saying about her on the internet after she left the previous summer. I'm sure she read it all. She was kind of left as one person on an island by herself in that house. And she didn't let the mental challenge of it tear her down and affect her game. I was like, 'Girl, I'm a super fan.'"

That's not to say the host was always a fan: "I didn't start out that way. I was kind of like, 'Oh yeah, I could see why some people criticized her.' But as the host of the show, I'm like, 'But I love her for the show!' And by the end, when she won, I just loved her on every level. That was the moment for me. And especially as a female, I was like, 'Girl, you had everyone rooting against you and you turned it around and now you are so beloved in my heart. And I think by America, too.'"

Rachel has been called a lot of things — both good and bad — by a lot of people, but for Chen Moonves, the BB legend defies labels. "I wouldn't necessarily call her villain or villainess, but for someone to turn the personality ship around and win hearts, that's amazing."

Big Brother Rachel Reilly on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

And how does Rachel Reilly feel about her win being named by the host as her favorite moment ever? We reached out to champion to find out. "It's a huge compliment," Rachel tells EW, "because Julie is Big Brother, and she's been a part of every moment for 25 seasons. So it's such an honor to have her say that, and that I am so flattered! I always feel like I never gave up, and when I made a lot of mistakes, especially in season 12, I learned from them and used them to grow!"

Continues the season 13 winner: "What has really meant a lot to me was hearing from other women and girls that I have been an inspiration to them. Big Brother is a challenging experience, but I have also realized how challenging life can be in general. The mental strength that I gained during my time on Big Brother continues to help me in my day to day, and for that, I will always be grateful. There will never be a feeling like yelling, 'Who wants to see my HOH room?!'"

And if someone in the new season 25 cast can stir up even half the drama that Rachel did during her Big Brother tenure, everyone will be happy.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: