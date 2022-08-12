Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Daniel's fiery Big Brother speech

The host also weighs in on Muffin-gate and previews the next twist in the game.

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Daniel's speech, Michael's dominance, Muffin-gate, and the next upcoming twist. (Also make sure to read our exit interview with Daniel Durston.)

Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What did you make of Daniel's big speech before exiting and calling everyone else bozos and clowns and saying how the season would be boring without him?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I liked that he wasn't a phony and that he said what he felt to their face instead of behind their backs. He may have a point that once he's gone, who's the target? Who's the enemy? Will it be boring? Probably not, because a new target and enemy will emerge. That's life in the BB house.

Big Brother Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

Michael has now won all four Veto competitions he has performed in as well as a Head of Household comp. Has he won too much too soon and risked becoming a big target by doing so?

Maybe, but his quiet and calm demeanor keeps the target off him. People still seem more threatened by Monte than Michael, and I think that's because of his physical size. But if Michael keeps winning, they will wise up soon and see he's the one to beat.

Julie, it's time to take an official position on the biggest controversy of the season. Where do you stand on Muffin-gate between Jasmine and Turner?

I love it! It makes me laugh. For the record, I am with Jasmine on this one. Isn't that the cardinal rule when living with roommates? Don't. Touch. Other. People's. Food. Ever. I know a woman who got divorced because her husband ate her leftovers one too many times. True.

BIG BROTHER Wednesday, August 10, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Jasmine Davis and Matthew Turner. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Jasmine Davis and Matthew Turner on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

Finally, what else can you say about this new twist in which the players will be separated into two groups with no interactions while two separate games play out simultaneously? What might that do to the established alliances in the house?

This new twist is what I think will draw new lines of division in the house. Depending on who's left when the dust settles, people will have to regroup and realign themselves. Michael is already wondering when to take a shot at one of his own (Monte). This new twist may be the perfect excuse for him to hide behind. Stay tuned!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: