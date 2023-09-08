Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on Cameron's next Big Brother move
Each week, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest events in the house. Here, she reacts to Red trusting Jared, Cirie's position in the game, Cory leaving America alone in bed, and what kind of chaos Cameron may cause as Head of Household.
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What do you make of Red's decision to not fact-check Jared's claim that Cameron had turned on him?
JULIE CHEN MOONVES: I think Red is a peace-loving, non-confrontational, loving human being. Since he said Jared's story sounded like it tracked, he was probably so hurt he couldn't even face Cameron.
All roads in the house seem to lead back to Cirie. Does she have this game on total lockdown?
She certainly seems to, but now with Cameron being HOH, if he figures that out, it'll be curtains for her.
Cory told America he was worried it might be a bad look for them to wake up in the same bed together. Was he right?
What is he talking about? They are spooning all over the house. Waking up in the same bed in a room full of housemates is nothing.
Finally, Cameron wins yet another Head of Household. Do you think he should just go with the majority alliance again, or now make a big move and take a shot at Izzy or Felicia like he threatened to a few weeks ago?
He's going to have to cut a deal with other big players in the house like Cirie and Jared if he decides to do that. He needs coverage after his current reign as HOH is over.
