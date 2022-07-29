Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on Ameerah's Big Brother blindside

The host also gives her take on Turner's speech and the Leftovers' acting skills.

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Ameerah's big blindside, the acting ability of the Leftovers, Turner's veto ceremony comments, and more. (Also make sure to read our exit interview with Ameerah Jones.)

Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, what's your take on the big blindside of Ameerah, and did she seem a bit shell-shocked when she walked out of the house?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Yes, she definitely seemed a bit shell-shocked and nervous. I think the rest of her crew inside the house felt it even harder. Ameerah got dressed as if she could be evicted and sitting with me. She wasn't dressed in athletic wear ready for an HOH Comp. This felt like a bigger blindside than last week's eviction of Pooch.

How would you rate the acting skills on the part of the Leftovers as they continued to play dumb to the others in the house about their alliance?

They all did a pretty good job, except Monte looked like he was going to burst out laughing in the middle of his act telling Ameerah he had no idea she was going up. But I guess people see and believe what they want to see. But it was hard for me to completely buy their acts because I knew the truth. Nonetheless, it was fun to watch!

Big Brother Ameerah Jones on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

What did you make of Turner's comments during the Veto ceremony when he chastised others for the way they had been treating Taylor?

Go Turner go! He was excellent. He hit the nail on the head and good for him. I'm glad he spoke up and spoke out. He has made the most of his week as HOH. He used his power and platform wisely.

We've seen so many alliances come and go already this season. Do you think the Leftovers have a chance of actually sticking together?

Yes, I do. Half the Leftovers are the four guys who have been tight from the start anyway. The other three (Michael, Brittany, and Taylor) have nowhere else to go. This should stick for a while. The question is: Will Michael, Brittany and Taylor peel off when they realize they are at the bottom of the totem pole and the ones to get picked off first within their group? If all seven Leftovers make it these next few weeks, Michael, Brittany and Taylor might try and join forces with anyone from the other side that's left. We'll see!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: