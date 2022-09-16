Julie Chen Moonves chimes in on the latest Big Brother showmance

The host also talks about Turner voting Alyssa out, Taylor's big HOH decision, and her own dance moves.

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Turner voting Alyssa out, Taylor's big HOH decision, the latest showmance, and her big dance moves.

Big Brother Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' | Credit: CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, tell me everything right now about filming that Fashion Fest dance video — and do not leave out a single detail.

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Ha! I am not joking when I tell you each week I spent more time and energy trying to figure out what new dance step was going to do instead of prepping questions for whoever was getting evicted that night. I spent my time in the hair and makeup chair scrolling through Reels and TikTok and Googling trending dances. Yet I know my limitations and that the moves had to be age appropriate! BTW, did you know Shiloh Jolie Pitt is an incredible dancer? And oh, BTW, I did all my dances to no music and I didn't even know what song they were going to use. My biggest inspiration was a little girl in her car seat dancing to Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

Alyssa was very upset that her best friend Turner would not tell her he was voting her out. Did he just blow a potential jury vote by playing coy?

She sure sounded mad, and right now if she were to vote I would say YES! But if he makes it to the final two, let's see who he's sitting next to and how he fields questions from the jury. Time heals all wounds. Give her a few days and let's talk again.

It's rare for showmances to start this late in the season. How surprised were you by the Taylor and Monte love connection?

I was shocked. But is it a true showmance? I'm not sure.

Taylor just became HOH and guaranteed her spot in the final three. Whom should she try to take out and why?

She should target Turner. He hasn't shown any loyalty to anyone in the game and he certainly isn't in her camp. He's Monte's guy. If she can get rid of Turner, then the two remaining houseguests (Monte and Brittany) would both choose to take her to final two over the other.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: