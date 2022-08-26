Joseph Abdin reacts to Kyle's betrayal on Big Brother

The ousted player also reveals what he would have said to the other half of the house if allowed.

Things got pretty dire for Joseph Abdin on Thursday's double eviction episode of Big Brother. Or should we say… dyre.

Joseph became the second victim of both the evening and a twist that separated the house into groups that resided both inside (BroChella) and outside (Dyre Fest). Unfortunately for Joseph, he ended up outside with a Head of Household in Terrance who was not in his alliance, and alongside a player in Kyle who was more concerned with protecting his showmance partner, Alyssa.

To keep his new girlfriend safe, Kyle threw Joseph under the bus, telling Terrance everything about the Leftovers alliance and playing up Joseph's role in it, sealing the 25-year-old lawyer's fate. What does Joseph make of Kyle's move? Does he feel his backyard house meeting backfired? And what would he have said to the other half of the house upon his exit if he had the opportunity? We asked Joseph all that and more on his way to the jury, following in the footsteps of the evening's other casualty, Jasmine Davis. (Also read our exit interview with Jasmine and weekly Q&A with Julie Chen Moonves.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Terrance told you that Kyle spilled everything to him about the Leftovers. What was your reaction when he told you and what do you make of Kyle doing that?

JOSEPH ABDIN: I remember being shocked, but not necessarily too surprised. It is the Big Brother house. I was just hoping that Kyle would hold out a little bit longer. I was the one on the block with Turner, so he wasn't even facing too much pressure compared to us. I was really hoping we'd at least give it a shot of working together before we started utilizing such self-preservation tactics and betrayal.

You called a house meeting and tried to convince Alyssa to vote her showmance partner out. Do you think that conversation helped or hurt you?

I think that conversation was a little neutral. Once I knew Kyle betrayed me, I knew he already started spilling everything and building a narrative. I think that conversation was only for me to do a little catch-up and give my perspective on what was going on. And I think, overall, Alyssa was never really willing to sway her vote towards me. It was more for Terrance and Turner.

Do you feel Turner turned on you, and if so, why?

I absolutely believe Turner turned on me. I think that leading up to the vote, he just behaved so differently than from what I know. I believe he really did like his relationship with Alyssa and his friendship and wanted to work with her. And I think he was just overwhelmed by what was going on in the yard and wanted to work with those people. Since that was what was presented to him leading up to the vote, he stopped making eye contact with me. He stopped joking with me. He just gave me all the signs to know that this was his new team.

What was your long-term plan and whom did you want to sit next to you at the end and why?

My long-term plan was to show that being in a team with a showmance shouldn't be feasible. It's already a small two person mini-alliance within a team. So I was really hoping to sit with Alyssa, initially, on that concept. But once I knew Kyle betrayed me, he was untrustworthy and he was the one I wanted to sit next to.

If you could have spoken to the other half of the house before you left, what would you have told them?

I would have told them that I'm going to miss them, that I love all of them. And if they were still true to the Leftovers, that Dyre festival made the right decision because I would've come back and supported my people and joined my team once more. So that's what I would've had to say to them, if they stayed true as well.

