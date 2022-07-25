She also calls Pooch's move one of the the franchise's worst strategic decisions ever.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves weighs in on new Festie Bestie twist

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Pooch getting himself voted out of the game, the Festie Bestie twist, Turner's nominations, and Nicole's risky plan.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Where does Pooch's move of asking to be put on the block and then being evicted unanimously rank on the list of greatest Big Brother blunders?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: It's probably in the top three! At least in recent memory. Hubris always gets these HGs.

The Po's Pack alliance split themselves up onto different Festie Bestie teams to protect them from being evicted. Can anything stop them for as long as this twist continues?

If one of them is on the block, then this week they only have five votes. That's not the majority this week. Six votes is. But it does feel like last year's Cookout, where each had a plus-one outside the group. I just wonder how solid Po's Pack is.

Julie Chen Moonves on 'Big Brother' Credit: CBS

What do you make of Turner winning the Head of Household competition and his first move of nominating Michael and Brittany?

If he were targeting Michael, then that would be smart. He's a beast in comps and a threat. But targeting Brittany doesn't make any sense to me. It felt like a safe move.

Finally, what do you think about Nicole's plan of trying to end up on the block later so she can go for what could be a mystery advantage if she stays and her partner Taylor goes?

Feels risky. Never ever try to go on the block!!! Look what happened to Pooch, and he had allies. Plus, since when are my surprises something good or that Houseguests should want?!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: